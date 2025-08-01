Netflix teases new psychological thriller show that looks seriously intense — and I’m adding it to my watchlist already

I often find myself frustrated at how spoiler-filled trailers are these days. Fortunately, the new teaser for Netflix’s upcoming thriller series “Wayward” is a great example of a trailer that does just enough to pique your interest, but without giving away the show’s biggest secrets.

“Wayward” is set to premiere on Netflix on September 25, and this first trailer is a great mood-setter. It introduces viewers to the town of Tall Pines, a place that looks quaint and idyllic on the surface but is hiding a very sinister underbelly. Consider me very intrigued to learn more.

The minute-long trailer suggests a show that runs the gamut from psychological thriller to surrealist nightmare, and it’s all set to a haunting rendition of “In the Pines” sung by series star Toni Collette.

In fact, Colette’s involvement is another reason I’m particularly interested in this series, because she’s great in just about everything. And I get the feeling we’re in for another show-stealing performance from Colette, the unnerving final shot of the trailer is all the evidence I need of that.

Wayward | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

‘Wayward’ on Netflix — here’s what we know

“Wayward” comes from Canadian comedian Mae Martin, who serves as creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, and also plays the lead role. But “Wayward” is unlike anything Martin has done before, so even longtime fans might be surprised to see this new side of them.

Martin’s elevator pitch for the series is an eye-catching one: “It’s like if you took the kids from ‘Booksmart’ and put them in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’” they explained to Netflix Tudum.

The streaming service also notes that while the show mixes tones and aims to be “scary,” Martin’s signature humor and heartfelt outlook have been retained, creating an interesting blend of genres.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

The show is partially inspired by Martin’s childhood, as well as the experience of a friend who was sent to a troubled teen institute at the age of 16. So, "Wayward" appears to be a thriller with something real to say.

The eight-part limited series is set in the seemingly perfect town of Tall Pines, and centers on police officer Alex (Martin) and his pregnant wife (Sarah Gadon) who have recently moved to the area to start their family..

But when unusual incidents occur, Alex is drawn to investigate, and it becomes clear that the local school for “troubled teens,” and its mysterious leader, Evelyn (Colette), are at the heart of the darkness that is spreading across the town. I can't wait to begin unraveling this mystery.

The show also stars Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brandon Jay McLaren, Tattiawna Jones, Isolde Ardies, Joshua Close and Patrick J. Adams. Ryan Scott is co-showrunner, while Euros Lyn, Renuka Jeyapalan and John Fawcett will direct.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Wayward” looks to have all the ingredients for a surefire Netflix hit, and the recently-released teaser trailer has taken it from a show barely on my radar to one I’m very eager to add to my watchlist as soon as possible.

Fortunately, I won’t have to wait too long to take a trip to Tall Pines myself because, as noted, the show will be streaming on Netflix from September 25.

In the meantime, if you need something to keep you busy until then, here’s a guide to everything you can stream on Netflix in August 2025, including movies and TV shows.