PS6 and new PlayStation handheld specs reportedly leak — and suggest a huge upgrade over PS5

Sony's plans for its rumored PS6 and PlayStation handheld are heating up, following reports of the console's codenames (Orion and Canis or Robin and Robin Plus, respectively) and being powered by AMD APUs. Now, we may have seen a glimpse of the power they deliver.

A new leak from YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead (via Wccftech) has revealed specs for Sony's highly anticipated PlayStation 6 and handheld console. Apparently the PS6 is aiming for a 160W TBP, along with a chip with 8 Zen 6 cores and somewhere between 40 and 48 RDNA 5 compute units.

This is actually fewer compute units compared to the PS5 Pro, which offers 60. However, with AMD's RDNA 5 architecture, each unit is expected to deliver more power than what Sony's current consoles push out. What's more, it's said that the PS6 will utilize GDDR7 video memory (what you'll find in RTX 50-series GPUs), providing a higher estimated bandwidth.

PS6 Early Leak: Brutal Price below PS5 Pro! (+ AMD RDNA 5 IPC) - YouTube Watch On

As per the leak, it's expected that the PS6 will offer triple the rasterization performance over the PS5, and double that of the PS5 Pro. Rasterization is the technique of using computer graphics to convert 3D objects to a 2D display, and the faster the performance, the better the frame rates and visual smoothness. Apparently, this puts it around the power of an RTX 4080, but it's harder to directly compare a console and a PC's performance.

What's more, ray tracing performance is also expected to see a boost, following on from what the PS5 Pro's current PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling tech offers (and the upgrade coming in 2026).

As for the PS handheld, its chip will reportedly come with 4 Zen 6C cores and between 12 and 20 RDNA 5 compute units, based on 15W power. This puts it at half the rasterization power of a PS5, based on estimates, which is impressive for a handheld. But more importantly, with RDNA 5, it will also see a big boost in ray tracing potential.

The specs from Moore's Law is Dead come from a leaked AMD presentation in 2023. It's been some time since then, so these specs may have changed since then. However, it does give us a sneak peek at what the rumored PS6 and PlayStation handheld will offer.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As per the leak, we may also have a hint at the price and release date of the upcoming PlayStation consoles. However, take this with a grain of salt, seeing as the leak is from a presentation a while back.

The PS6 is expected to go into production in mid-2027, with a release then tipped for late 2027 or early 2028. It's said to be priced at $499, just like the PS5 when it launched.

The rumored PlayStation handheld is tipped to launch around the same time, with prices between $400 and $500. This has been rumored before, and it's looking likely that both consoles will launch at the same time to complement one another.

Sony is believed to also bring PS5 and PS4 backwards compatibility to its console, with PlayStation Plus probably continuing to bring games from further back.

Of course, we won't know for sure if these specs will arrive on a PS6 and PlayStation handheld, but they do give us an idea of the performance gains Sony may be planning to offer.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.