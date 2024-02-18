I'm a pro mattress tester — the 3 hybrid beds I'd buy in Presidents' Day sales

1. Saatva Classic: from $1,295 $895 at Saatva

Summary: Few mattresses have wowed my team of reviewers like the Saatva Classic has. This highly sought-after handcrafted bed is a luxury innerspring hybrid and my number one recommendation for the best hybrid mattress for all sleepers, especially those dealing with some general aches and pains or who want a luxury hotel-style bed at home. My testers have slept on it with back pain, with a neck injury, and through pregnancy and new motherhood, and each have found it comfortable and supportive. As a hybrid it's breathable too, with a dedicated lumbar crown boosting back support. Our Saatva Classic mattress review testing data shows that the pressure relief is excellent, as is the edge support (it helps to make it easy to get in and out of). The only things standing in the way of an otherwise perfect hybrid are some motion transfer – not enough to make it a deal-breaker for couples by any stretch – and a $99 returns or exchange fee. Otherwise, this is an excellent buy in the Presidents' Day, with free mattress installation in your bedroom and free old mattress and bed removal. My other best Saatva mattress recommendation is the Solaire (pictured at the top of this article), designed with 50 different firmness levels in one bed.

Price history: I track the Saatva mattress sale each month so I know that on average, the best saving on the Classic is usually between $200 and $300, depending on the size you buy. Our exclusive Presidents' Day discount with Saatva saves you $400 on every size, so it's especially lucrative if you are planning to buy one of the smaller sizes. Saatva only brings out this higher discount for major holidays and occassions, so I doubt we'll see a saving this big again until Memorial Day. In other words, this is the cheapest you're likely to buy a Saatva Classic for in the next few months.

Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove Delivery (with old mattress removal)