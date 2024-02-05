I’m a mattress editor — these are the 3 best sales to shop before Presidents’ Day

I’ve been covering mattress sales for years now, and while Presidents’ Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, there are three sales happening right now that I wouldn’t delay on. These include up to 50% off all beds at Nectar Sleep, plus up to 50% off all beds at DreamCloud Sleep.

These are huge discounts and, based on my experience of covering multiple sales from each brand, I doubt they’ll be bettered in the Presidents’ Day mattress sales. In fact, I predict (again, based on experience) that the discounts will decrease. Both are flash sales too, so I don’t expect them to hang around.

The other sale worth shopping right now and not waiting on is 30% off the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Prima plus two free pillows – this is Tempur-Pedic’s cheapest mattress and this flash sale, which ends today, reduces the price of a queen Cloud Prima mattress to $1,399 (was $1,999). That’s excellent value for money and as the sale ends today, I seriously recommend buying now if you want a Tempur-Pedic bed at a fraction of the normal price.

These three brands make some of this year’s very best mattresses for all sleepers, and to see their prices drop this low is exciting. All three of them come on a sleep trial, with free shipping and warranties to cover your purchase. These are the three specific mattresses I recommend buying now and not waiting for Presidents’ Day deals on:

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Was: From $699

Now: From $349 at Nectar Sleep Summary: The Nectar Mattress, also known as the Nectar Memory Foam, is a great value bed that we mainly recommend for stomach and back sleepers. That’s because, while it’s made of all-foam, during testing we felt it landed on the firmer side of medium-firm. It does a great job of keeping sleepers on top of the mattress, rather than sinking deep in, boosting healthy spinal alignment for stomach and back sleepers. It isn’t a cooling mattress by any stretch, but we didn’t notice it retaining too much heat either. We scored the edge support at 3.5/5, so choose the DreamCloud below if you need a mattress with stronger edge support and that’s easier to get in and out of. Our full Nectar mattress review goes into detail on our test data. Price history: This is the third Nectar Sleep flash sale since October, and it seems that the brand targets earlier customers ahead of major sale events such as Presidents’ Day. The same approach was used before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the discounts are similar this time. With the new Nectar mattress deals you can buy a queen size Nectar Memory Foam mattress for $659 (was $1,099). That’s a superb price and we don’t think it will get any cheaper. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

2. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Was: From $839

Now: From $419 at DreamCloud Sleep Summary: The DreamCloud offers a lot of mattress for the money. It’s a dead-ringer for a luxury hotel bed, yet costs a fraction of the price at just $665 for a queen in the new DreamCloud mattress sales. While the Saatva Classic is our number one mattress overall (see our Saatva Classic mattress review to find out why), we always recommend The DreamCloud as the best budget alternative. It isn’t customizable (it only has one firmness level), but we love the feel of this bed. It’s firm at first, but break it in and you’ll have the comfiest mattress on your hands. It’s excellent for couples due to high motion isolation, plus hot sleepers should find it breathable. Our tester with back pain also rated it for back pain support and relief. In short, if you want the best hybrid mattress for most sleepers without spending a small fortune, buy the DreamCloud at 50% and don’t look back. Price history: Like Nectar Sleep, DreamCloud Sleep has launched a few flash sales since October and they have all offered up to 50% off the brand’s range of mattresses. The DreamCloud Hybrid is at its best price right now, with a queen down to $665. I really wouldn’t wait around on this one as, based on past behaviour from DreamCloud Sleep, I expect prices to rise and discounts to fall the closer we get to actual Presidents’ Day. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping