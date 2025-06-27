DirecTV just gave its live TV streaming service a serious upgrade
DirecTV just got a major boost from Paramount
DirecTV makes our cut as one of the best live TV streaming services, but it's got a major flaw — it's expensive.
To overcome this and bring in more cord-cutting customers, the cable alternative launched Genre Packs back in February.
These packs offer a smaller, more affordable genre-focused channel selection, and often even include a streaming service subscription.
Now, DirecTV is adding a new Genre Pack to its current offering, and including a decent amount of channels to two of its existing packs without raising prices (for now).
As of yesterday (June 26), you can now sign up for MyKids, DirecTV's fifth Genre Pack. For $19.99 a month, you get 12 family-friendly channels, including Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Disney Channel. You also get a free Disney Plus Basic subscription, which is normally $9.99 just on its own.
If you already have the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, there's good news for you, too. DirecTV has added BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP, TV Land, and VH1, all at no extra cost.
MySports subscribers are also getting a boost from Paramount, with existing and new customers now getting access to CBS Sports Network and your local CBS station (local station availability in select markets only).
Current DirecTV Genre Packs
Here's a full breakdown of the five Genre Packs that DirecTV now offers:
- MyKids ($19.99 a month): Includes 10+ channels, including Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. Also includes a Disney Plus Basic subscription.
- MyEntertainment ($34.99 a month): Includes 50+ channels, including CNN, FX and MTV. Also includes a Disney Plus Basic subscription, a Hulu Basic subscription and a Max Basic with Ads subscription.
- MiEspañol ($34.99 a month): Includes 60+ Spanish-language channels, including ESPN Deportes, Telemundo and Univision.
- MyNews ($39.99 a month): Includes 10+ channels, including CNN, MSNBC, and FOX News. It also includes local Fox and NBC stations in select markets.
- MySports ($69.99 a month): Includes 20+ channels, including ESPN, FS1 and NFL Network. It also includes local Fox, CBS and NBC stations in select markets as well as an ESPN Plus subscription.
Additionally, all Genre Pack subscribers get access to the DirecTV app, unlimited DVR recording and MyFree DirecTV, the company's free streaming service.
If you just want a narrow selection of channels, it's a reasonable deal, and we're even considering reviewing the Genre Pack experience separately from DirecTV (formerly DirecTV Stream) because of the increased value these provide. Definitely consider it as an option if you're looking to cut the cord.
Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.
Here's what he's been watching lately:
