How to watch Pulp at Glastonbury 2025: live stream 'Patchwork' free online

Pulp are set to return to Glastonbury Festival 2025 today, Saturday June 28 if you believe social media sleuths. An hour ago the identity of mystery act 'Patchwork' was seemingly revealed: 90s Brit rocker. Jarvis Cocker. Pulp are due on the Pyramid Stage at 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST.

Pulp/Patchwork at Glastonbury 2025 - Live streams, Date, Time, Channels Pulp's Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, June 28.

► Start time: 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The identity of mystery act Patchwork has been the subject of rumours for weeks, with rumours that it could be Oasis, Chappell Roan, Harry Styles or Robbie Williams.

The SecretGlasto X/Twitter account, which has a decent track record of outing mystery acts, was first to unmask Patchwork. Today, an eagle-eyed fan told the Mirror: "I spotted the sound engineer box with Pulp's name on as they were setting up during the Kaiser Chiefs set."

To add to the intrigue, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker performed a secret DJ set at Glastonbury Festival on Friday, so we know for certain he's on site at Worthy Farm.

Today's Pulp performance will mark the 30th anniversary of the band's 1995 Glastonbury debut, which propelled their classic Britpop album "Different Class" to four-times platinum status.

Below are all the details you need to watch Pulp at Glastonbury, and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE.

How to watch Patchwork at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE

Pulp – listed on the bill as mystery act 'Patchwork' – will be broadcast live and for FREE by the BBC in the U.K. – you can stream Pulp live on BBC iPlayer and watch it back on-demand.

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 from abroad with a VPN

Stuck abroad and can't access Glastonbury coverage on your usual streaming service?

Can you watch Pulp at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K. so you won't find this Glastonbury set in any international listings.

Or if you're content only to listen to Patchwork (believed to be Pulp), you can do so via the BBC's 'pop-up radio station' BBC Radio Glastonbury via BBC Sounds on web browsers.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Saturday, June 28

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork (Pulp): 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

Who is Patchwork?

Patchwork is a mystery act scheduled to perform on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2025, and nobody knows who they really are! The mysterious band is slotted between John Fogerty and Raye on Glastonbury Festival 2025's Pyramid Stage.

The identity has sparked speculation online, with fans and music journalists trying to crack the code. The main theories include:

Pulp - The Sheffield band are currently 6/4 favorites to be behind the secret slot, known for their iconic 1995 Glastonbury headline set. The name 'Pulp' has even been spotted on some gear being assembled backstage today.

Haim - Online sleuths discovered there's a book titled "Patchwork" written by one Susan Haim, leading to speculation it could be the LA sister trio.

Chappell Roan - Some fans are convinced it's the pop superstar after she posted a photo to Instagram holding a patchwork blanket. However, she does not appear to be in the U.K. let alone the Glastonbury Festival.

It's definitely a major artist using "Patchwork" as a pseudonym. The mystery will be solved in a matter of hours now...

