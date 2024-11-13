Fancy a freebie? Top 5 Black Friday mattress deals that come with free bedding

Black Friday is the best time to refresh your bedroom. Not only can you score super low prices on your next mattress, but you can also get some impressive free bedding bundles thrown in with the deal. The best we've seen so far is a free bedding bundle worth $378 thrown in with 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress at Helix, meaning a queen size plus the free extras is $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33). Just add the code TOMS27 at the checkout.

Right now, you can get your hands on some of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers at the lowest prices we've seen, with some of the most generous luxury freebies. These added extras include pillows, mattress protectors, sheet sets, and sometimes even comforters, meaning you'll get a full set up for a fraction of the usual MRSP.

Helix isn't the only brand offering free bedding bundles during this year’s Black Friday mattress sales. Nolah Sleep, Cocoon by Sealy and Leesa have all upped their extras. I spent the morning finding the best bedding bundle freebies that come with top-rated, discounted mattresses. Here's the 5 I'd recommend taking advantage of.

2. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was from $1,373 $1,002.54 + free bedding bundle worth $378 at Helix Sleep

This premium mattress is amongst one of the best hybrid mattresses from the Helix brand. It combines high-density cradling foam with pressure-relieving foams and durable steel coils for enhanced comfort and support. This medium-firm bed also has the option to upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling cover for super hot sleepers. Our lead tester rated it a high 4.5/5 in the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, reporting that it was particularly comfortable for side sleepers. The mattress currently has 27% off during the Helix Black Friday sales with the code TOMS27, which brings the cost of a queen down to $1,732.54 (was $2,373). Perks include a 100-night sleep trial, 15-year warranty and free fast shipping. You also get a free bedding bundle worth $378 which includes a pillow set, mattress protector and white sheet set.

3. Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,349 $1,011 + 2 free pillows worth $119 at Leesa

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress is a medium-firm bed that is excellent for side sleepers. During our Leesa Sapira mattress review, our tester also found that it had terrific motion isolation so for couples who don’t want to be disturbed by a restless partner it’s the ideal choice. This is a premium-priced mattress but with the Leesa mattress sales you can enjoy 25% off, which is a pretty good deal as a queen mattress is reduced to $1,499 (was $1,999) saving you $500. And that’s not the only saving, you also get two free pillows worth $119. The Leesa also comes with a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

5. Bear Original Mattress: was from $699 $455 + 2 free Cirrus Cloud Pillows at Bear

This all foam bed is comfortable for side, back and stomach sleepers making it one of the best mattress in a box options on the market. It is also a good for active sleepers as the cover is made using a celliant fabric which converts body heat into infrared energy to help speed up recovery times after a workout. It also has a layer of cooling gel memory foam which isn’t just good for spinal alignment but also helps to draw away body heat keeping you cool all night long. During our Bear Original mattress review our tester found this a excellent at isolating motion so a good choice for those who share a bed. The Bear mattress sales see 35% knocked off this mattress bringing the cost of a queen down to a very affordable $649 (was $998). It also comes with two free Cirrus Cloud pillows when you use the code EARLYBF at checkout. Plus, Bear offer a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping and a lifetime warranty.

Are the Black Friday mattress sales a good time to buy bedding?

When it comes to mattress sales, competition is high around Black Friday so you can expect almost all the best brands to not only slash their prices, but also offer other incentives to encourage you to purchase their mattresses.

And those other incentives are often bedding bundles which make this time of year perfect to refresh your whole bed, from the mattress to the sheets. The level of free bedding does vary from just two free pillows to a complete bedding set which often includes the best mattress protector, pillows and a sheet set.

So, while you can expect many brands to discount their bedding, making it a great time to buy, you can also get your hands on free bedding products if you're also looking to update your mattress.