Amazon and Mattress Firm lock horns with up to 60% off Zinus mattresses for Prime Day — where to find the best deal

I've been sleeping on the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress for weeks now, and if you're after squishy comfort for side sleepers and have a tight budget, this is the mattress I'd recommend. Today you can save up to 20% on the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress at Amazon thanks to this year's Prime Day deals, with a king size mattress reduced to $303.

This is the cheapest price I've seen it sell for in months, but there is no sleep trial on the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress at Amazon – only a 100-day returns policy and the mattress must be returned in its original condition. Shipping is free.

For a clear sleep trial and easier returns, I'd buy the Zinus Green Tea for up to 60% off at Mattress Firm instead, using the code PRIMETIME at checkout. There you'll get a 120-night trial, free shipping and returns, but the sale price is a tiny bit more expensive at $337 for a king size Zinus Green Tea Mattress versus $303 at Amazon.

Many of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers are on sale today, but not all of them are on Amazon. So take a look at our round-up of this month's mattress sales for other top deals on memory foam and hybrid mattresses too.

Zinus 10" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Was: king size from $379

Now: king size from $303.20

Saving: up to $75 at Amazon Summary: The Zinus 10" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best mattresses on Amazon, providing a sink-in comfort that cradles side sleepers in a squishy embrace, reducing aches and pains at the pressure points. In our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review we found that the upper layers of soft memory foam have a slow-moving, contouring feel that's great at isolating motion (so you won't feel your restless partner wriggling) but not so good if you like to change position in the night. I've been sleeping on the Zinus Green Tea for the past two weeks and discovered that it delivers an embracing pressure relief that's incredibly comfortable in a side sleeping position, even if the edge support isn't ideal – that marshmallow softness leads to some sagging at the sides. However, the Zinus is still one of best cheap mattresses on Amazon, and if you're a side sleeper, it's an excellent pick. Benefits: 10-year warranty Price history: The best Prime Day deal on the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is if you opt for the king size, with a 20% sale reducing the mattress from $379 to $303.20. You can find deals on the queen size elsewhere (I'll cover them below) but Amazon is still offering the best final price around. This saving has been live since June, but it's not an evergreen mattress sale so it's worth shopping now before it ends. Prioritize benefits over sale price? Head across to Mattress Firm, and use code PRIMETIME to get a queen Zinus Green Tea for $277.49 plus a 120-night trial.

Where to get the best deal on a Zinus mattress this Amazon Prime Day

If you have your eye on the Zinus Green Tea Mattress, you might be disappointed to see the queen size 10-inch memory foam bed isn't currently included in the Prime Day sales. But don't let the lack of Prime pricing put you off, because Amazon is still offering a mega saving on this best seller bed – and if you shop a king size, you can save 20% on the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress at Amazon.

Elsewhere, Zinus is offering up to 37% off the Original Green Tea Memory Foam mattress. The prices are good – a queen is just $399 – but the saving is standard. However, if you shop this deal you will get the extras, including a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. Bed, Bath & Beyond is also offering deals on Zinus mattresses, including a queen size Priage by Zinus 10" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress for just $322.99.

But for a better offer, look to Mattress Firm. Using code PRIMETIME you can save 60% on a Zinus Memory Foam mattress, knocking a queen down to just $277.49. Even better, you get a 120-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty. So, shop Amazon for the cheapest deal, but Mattress Firm for better benefits.