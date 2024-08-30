5 best deals to score a queen hybrid mattress for under $800 this Labor Day

Hybrid mattresses combine contouring foams with responsive springs, and if you're shopping for a bed this Labor Day, I've found five great deals that will score you a queen hybrid mattress for under $800. My favorite offer is a queen DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for just $665 in the DreamCloud up to 50% off sale.

We've tested many hybrids in putting together our guide to this year's best mattresses, so we know they're excellent at providing support and pressure relief. Hybrids do tend to cost more than all-foam or innerspring options, but there are some great beds on sale today. Like the Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress, only $499 for a queen at Siena.

This year's Labor Day mattress sales and deals are a good time to invest in a durable and supportive hybrid mattress without breaking the bank. Here are my top five hybrid mattress under $800 for a queen.

1. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress queen size: was $1,483 now $665 at DreamCloud

We recommend the DreamCloud Hybrid for people who want a luxury hotel style bed with good lumbar support ar a cheaper price. You can save 55% on a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid this Labor Day, bringing it down to $665. This mattress is a great budget alternative to our number-one best hybrid mattress for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic. Read our Saatva Classic mattress review to find out why we rate it so highly — then head across to our DreamCloud Mattress review to see why this is a great alternative.

2. Nectar Classic Hybrid queen size mattress: was $1,483 now $799 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic Hybrid is great for those who want cushioned comfort with a bit of bounce. A layer of springs sits beneath the upper foam layer to deliver enhanced lumbar support and a more responsive feel, while the memory foam has some sink without the full-body hug off an all-foam bed. Up to 40% off reduces a queen to $799 (was $1,483) in the Nectar mattress sale, which is a competitive price for a high quality hybrid from one of our favorite brands.

3. Emma Hybrid Comfort queen size mattress: was $1,319 now $659 at Emma

Emma first made a name for itself as a maker of affordable all-foam mattresses, but the Hybrid Comfort proves it can do foam and springs just as well. At 13" tall this is plush for a budget-friendly hybrid, and the cushioned Emma foams should provide enough pressure relief for side sleepers. There's always a sale at Emma, but 50% off for Labor Day is a good deal and reduces a queen to $659. Plus, you get a full year to try the bed out.

4. Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress queen size: was $1,016 now $499 at Siena Sleep

There are many cheap mattresses in the Labor Day sales, but you'll be hard-pressed to find one better than the Siena. We rate Siena highly for their quality and value, while the firmer feel should provide the quality edge support we expect of all the best queen mattresses. With over 50% off, you buy a queen size Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress for $499 at Siena, saving you $517.

5. Lucid Gel + Aloe Vera Hybrid Mattress queen size: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Lucid

In the 20% off end-of-summer sale a queen Lucid Gel + Aloe Vera Hybrid is only $319.99, but even at full MRSP of $399.99, it's still an exceptionally priced mattress. This is a great buy if you're looking for a mattress for a kids room, or even a guest room — after all, the holiday season is just around the corner, and your guests are bound to appreciate the bouncy feel and enhanced breathability of the Lucid.

Should you buy a hybrid mattress?

With contouring from the foam, responsiveness from the springs, and proven longevity, there are many benefits to buying a hybrid mattress. We recommend you buy a hybrid mattress if you are a back or stomach sleeper who wants a firm mattress, or if you're a combination sleeper looking for a responsive sleep surface.

They also suit bigger bodies that would benefit from more support, which is why many of the best mattresses for heavy people are hybrids. Hot sleepers can also benefit from the natural temperature regulation of the springs (hybrids tend to be better cooling mattresses than all-foam beds), while strong edges make them good for sprawlers who like to make the most of every inch of their sleep surface.

That's not to say, however, that a hybrid mattress is for everybody. You should consider alternative mattresses if you are a side sleeper who craves maximum contouring or if you have a lightweight build and want a softer feel. The best memory foam mattresses also tend to have superior motion isolation, which is beneficial if you share with someone who tosses and turns.