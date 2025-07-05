I’m covering my 3rd Prime Day — 31 best deals under $25 now

Sure, Prime Day doesn't technically begin until July 8, but this 4th of July weekend is bringing a huge wave of epic savings just waiting to be added to your cart. Amazon has already rolled out a bunch of early deals on items from top brands — many of which you can snag for less than $25. (You can check out our Prime Day live blog for the best steals).

If you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup this summer, you can get the brand new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24. Or spruce up your backyard oasis without breaking the bank with Brightech outdoor string lights for $21.

And if you're planning some fun in the sun, treat yourself to a new, comfortable pair of Skechers or Adidas, with deals starting at just $10 for these cult-classic footwear brands. Just remember to stay hydrated! One of our favorite water bottles, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (14 oz), is down to $20 at Amazon right now.

I've been covering Amazon's big sales shindig for three years now, and this Prime Day has some truly killer early deals. From handy Amazon smart home devices to affordable wireless headphones and fitness apparel, I've handpicked 31 early Prime Day deals that won't cost a penny over $24.99. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Early Prime Day Deals Under $25

Carhartt sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $5, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Skechers sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Save big on kids' shoes and women's apparel from Skechers at Amazon, with deals starting at just $10. Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Adidas sale: from $12 @ Amazon

With Prime Day just around the corner, Amazon is slashing prices on Adidas shoes, workout apparel, and more starting at $12. It's the perfect time to get to stepping this summer for less.

YETI sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering epic deals on YETI cups, coolers, ice buckets and more starting from $20 ahead of Prime Day. There are plenty of deals to help you sip in style this summer.

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $10 at Amazon Add a smart bulb to your home for just $10 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

Ugreen FineTrack smart tracker: was $10 now $9 at Amazon Keep track of your keys, bag, or wallet with Ugreen's FineTrack smart tracker. Now just $9 on Amazon, the tracker has a built-in buzzer that can play up to 80dB of sound to find your item and can be tracked through the "Find My" App for iOS users.

Mifaso Outlet Extender: was $14 now $8 at Amazon Since you own several gadgets, the easiest way to power them all is with an outlet extender. Not only does the Mifaso Outlet Extender have 8 outlets, but it even fashions in two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

KitchenAid Classic Utility Whisk: was $14 now $10 at Amazon KitchenAid's Classic Utility Whisk is great for beating eggs, whipping meringue, blending batters or keeping the lumps out of your sauces. The sturdy head is constructed of stainless steel wire and the handle is designed for maximum comfort. The elegant design is completed with a pretty Pistachio handle with a saving of 33%.

TOZO W1 Wireless Charger: was $19 now $10 at Amazon It's one of the sleekest wireless chargers around, but you don't need to spend a fortune on the TOZO W1 wireless charger. We also love how it's just as skinny as a coaster, while surprisingly outputting 10W wireless charging power.

Lego Roses Building Set: was $14 now $11 at Amazon These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!

Adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (Men's): was $20 now $12 at Amazon Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel underfoot. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. They come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/USB-C: was $21 now $16 at Amazon This little SanDisk drive holds up to 128GB of your files in a lightweight plastic chassis that fits in the palm of your hand. The drive has a rotating plastic cover that shields either the USB-A or USB-C end from the world while freeing the other up to plug into your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet, allowing you to easily move up to 128GB of files between devices.

Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $17 at Amazon A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's just a $1 shy of its all-time price low right now and an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.

YETI Yonder Water Bottle 20 oz.: was $22 now $17 at Amazon Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $18 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask: was $28 now $19 at Amazon The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Remington Damage Protection Hair Dryer: was $22 now $19 at Amazon If you need a new hairdryer, but don't require all the bells and whistles of a Dyson Supersonic or Shark Speedstyle, then this Remington hair dryer great option. For under $20, this Remington dryer packs a 1,875W motor that's ideal for fast drying and styling if you're in a hurry. It comes with a diffuser attachment for curly hair and has 3 different heat settings, including a cool shot for setting your blowout.

Amazon Blink Mini 2 : was $39 now $19 at Amazon Don't let its size fool you — the Blink Mini 2 packs some impressive features into its compact frame. This weather-ready camera handles both indoor and outdoor surveillance, with color night vision and person detection making it smarter than its price suggests. While our review noted some audio limitations, it's hard to fault what you get for the money, especially if you're already in the Alexa ecosystem.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack: was $39 now $21 at Amazon An ideal travel backpack for work, this half-price bag comes in a huge array of color options, and has a USB charger so you can keep your phone powered while you're out and about. It's also made of water-resistant material.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $21 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The Echo Pop delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for?