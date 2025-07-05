Live
Tour de France 2025 LIVE: watch FREE from abroad, stage 1, route, build-up, updates
Eager to watch the biggest race in cycling? Here is how to watch the 2025 Tour de France live in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia.
The 2025 Tour de France is finally here — which means its time for cycling fans to find the best streams for the prestigious race in Australia, Canada, the U.S. and the U.K..
Tadej Pogacar dominated the 2024 edition, with the Slovenian rider winning by more than six minutes over long-time rival Jonas Vingegaard. The Dane, who won the tour in 2022 and 2023, will be eager to bounce back in 2025, and his preparation this term has been much smoother.
Elsewhere, the sprinters will be targeting the green jersey, with Biniam Girmay, Jasper Philipsen, and Tim Merlier all expected to be strong contenders for the stage 1 lead.
Cycling fans in the U.K. and Australia are in luck — they can catch stage 1 for free on ITVX and SBS respectively. So stick with us as we bring you live action from Lille in the opening stage of the 2025 Tour de France.
How to watch Tour de France 2025 from abroad
The 2025 Tour de France is free to watch on ITVX but you'll need a good VPN to unblock if traveling outside of the U.K...
Traveling outside the U.K.? Use NordVPN to unblock the free Tour de France live stream. Try it now (30-days risk free) and get our bumper deal package...
✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 76% off usual price
LIVE: Latest Updates
Stage 1 of the 2025 Tour de France is underway!
And we're off! Head over to ITVX and watch the roll out now before the proper racing gets underway in 20 minutes.
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel will be looking to avoid danger today while the sprinters including Eritrea's Biniam Girmay are eyeing a stage win and a spot in the yellow jersey for tomorrow.
Tour de France 2025 Stage 1 LIVE NOW
Ready to stream the 2025 Tour de France? Well U.K. viewers can now watch the action for FREE on ITVX!
As ever Gary Imlach is hosting and he is joined by Chris Boardman and Peter Kennaugh.
ITVX is the perfect place to watch the Tour de France with English commentary, expert analysis and a history of broadcasting the event since 2001.
Outside the U.K. right now? Use NordVPN to access your ITVX stream.
Tour de France Stage 1 Preview
Stage 1 Start Time: 1:10 p.m. (BST) / 8:10 a.m. (ET)
FREE Streams: ITVX (U.K.) / SBS On Demand (Aus)
Now to the all important stuff. The Grand Départ is a loop that starts and ends in Lille and it should be a day for the sprinters.
The riders will be in the saddle for 184.9 km in a relatively flat loop, with just three category four climbs over the course of the clockwise circuit.
Favorites for today's race will be Biniam Girmay, Tim Merlier, Jasper Philipsen and Arnaud de Lie.
Who are the favorites for the Yellow Jersey in 2025?
The question on a lot of lips is can Tadej Pogacar win the Maillot Jaune again? The Slovenian sensation has won the 2020, 2021 and 2024 editions but faces a formidable rival in Jonas Vingegaard, the 2022 and 2023 winner.
Vingegaard has had better preparation this term and while he doesn't have the same explosive pace as his counterpart he is a smart racer with a strong team.
The first stage will just be about staying up right for these two with sprinters likely to contest the opening day.
Any other rivals? Remco Evenepoel, Joao Almeida and Primoz Roglic are some other names to keep an eye on.
How can I watch the 2025 Tour de France? Free Streams?
The Tour de France is one of the biggest global sporting events and of course that means a variety of different streams across the world. Below we have listed the streaming details for the U.K., U.S., Canada and Australia:
🇬🇧 In Britain ITVX is the place to go for a FREE Tour de France stream
🇺🇸 In the US you want to head over to Peacock — prices start at $7.99/month
🇦🇺 Australians are also in luck as they can watch FREE on SBS On Demand
🇨🇦 FloBikes is the home of the 2025 Tour de France in Canada
And if you're outside the U.K. or Australia right now and want to tune into your free stream don't forget to use NordVPN.
What is the Tour de France?
The Tour de France is the most iconic and prestigious race in cycling, held annually along the winding roads of France.
It features 21 stages of varying types — including flat, hilly, mountainous, and the time trial stages.
Riders compete for four different jerseys, with the most coveted being the Maillot Jaune (Yellow Jersey). This represents the overall leader of the general classification, determined by the rider with the lowest cumulative time across all stages.
Although it may seem like a solo event, the tour is very much a team sport. Each team consists of eight riders, usually built around a designated leader. The rest of the team works strategically to protect and support their leader throughout the race.
You can watch the 2025 Tour de France live on ITVX if you a British viewer.