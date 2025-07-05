Tour de France 2025 LIVE: watch FREE from abroad, stage 1, route, build-up, updates

The 2025 Tour de France is finally here — which means its time for cycling fans to find the best streams for the prestigious race in Australia, Canada, the U.S. and the U.K..

Tadej Pogacar dominated the 2024 edition, with the Slovenian rider winning by more than six minutes over long-time rival Jonas Vingegaard. The Dane, who won the tour in 2022 and 2023, will be eager to bounce back in 2025, and his preparation this term has been much smoother.

Elsewhere, the sprinters will be targeting the green jersey, with Biniam Girmay, Jasper Philipsen, and Tim Merlier all expected to be strong contenders for the stage 1 lead.

Cycling fans in the U.K. and Australia are in luck — they can catch stage 1 for free on ITVX and SBS respectively. So stick with us as we bring you live action from Lille in the opening stage of the 2025 Tour de France.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 from abroad