I reviewed this JBL speaker a year ago and still have dreams about it — now it's at its lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day
Forever in my heart, JBL Xtreme 4
We're tracking the best early Prime Day deals here at Tom's Guide. As a reviews writer, I've got an intimate understanding of what tech is and isn't worth your money, so I'll be highlighting some of the best deals I find. I test loads of Bluetooth speakers, but none make me yearn quite like the JBL Xtreme 4.
In my humble opinion, the JBL Xtreme 4 is the best Bluetooth speaker. If you, like me, love a speaker that makes you get up and dance, then the Xtreme 4 will be ideal. Right now the JBL Xtreme 4 is on sale for $249 at Amazon. I awarded 4 stars to the JBL Xtreme 4 in my review, but at this price, it's definitely worth a 4.5.
Yes — this speaker is $130 off right now. The Xtreme 4 came out last year, so it's a pretty new speaker, all things considered. JBL hasn't hinted that the Xtreme 5 is coming, so this is still the iconic brand's flagship boombox. And what a speaker it is... When I was testing the Xtreme 4, I could feel its bass in my jaw. It made my music come alive.
$249 is still a lot of money, but this is the Xtreme 4's lowest ever price. I don't know how much lower it can get — especially considering that the Xtreme 4 is still relatively new in the world of speakers. I'd grab the epic portable Bluetooth speaker at this price before the sale ends.
The JBL Xtreme 4 isn't our best speaker for bass for no reason. Take a look at the passive bass radiators in the image above. These radiators bounce and jump with bass, and are visual proof that the Xtreme 4 isn't here to play around. When I was testing this speaker, I couldn't get enough of its compelling bass performance.
In my 4-star review, I noted that even though I was sitting on a chair about 5 feet away from the speaker, "during Chase & Status and Bou’s ‘Baddadan’, I could feel the bass through the chair cushion". It's not just DnB tracks that sound epic through the Xtreme 4's powerful 40W woofers (impressive for a portable speaker of this size). "Even the sultry velvet voice of Billie Eillish in ‘Lunch’ sounded fierce through the thumping woofer."
When I tested with hip-hop, I was blown away. "Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ dominated the room through this speaker; not one layer of its hi-hat heavy beat was lost."
What's more is that the Xtreme 4 has a super solid battery life of 24 hours, which is as good as the Sonos Move 2. This means the Xtreme 4 can accompany you on park outings, beach parties (its IP67 rating will help there, too), and night-long house parties.
As I said in my headline, I tested the Xtreme 4 a year ago and I still think about it almost every day. If I could only have one speaker, I'd be this one.
Shop more early Prime Day sales
- shop early Prime Day deals at Amazon
- YETI sale: up to 25% off
- Prime for Young Adults: 50% off
- Amazon Haul: Adidas, Columbia, from $5
- Lego: deals from $8
- Carhartt sale: deals from $9
- Amazon devices: from $14
- Switch 2: games/accessories from $14
- Outdoor String Lights: just $21
- Samsonite: travel essentials from $31
- Ninja appliances: deals from $44
- TV sale: from $69
- Garmin: from $149
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista and avid home cook, she's got a soft spot for coffee and home tech; as a proud music nerd, she's always on the hunt for the best headphones, speakers, and earbuds. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.