I reviewed this JBL speaker a year ago and still have dreams about it — now it's at its lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day

We're tracking the best early Prime Day deals here at Tom's Guide. As a reviews writer, I've got an intimate understanding of what tech is and isn't worth your money, so I'll be highlighting some of the best deals I find. I test loads of Bluetooth speakers, but none make me yearn quite like the JBL Xtreme 4.

In my humble opinion, the JBL Xtreme 4 is the best Bluetooth speaker. If you, like me, love a speaker that makes you get up and dance, then the Xtreme 4 will be ideal. Right now the JBL Xtreme 4 is on sale for $249 at Amazon. I awarded 4 stars to the JBL Xtreme 4 in my review, but at this price, it's definitely worth a 4.5.

JBL Xtreme 4: was $379 now $249 at Amazon Yes — this speaker is $130 off right now. The Xtreme 4 came out last year, so it's a pretty new speaker, all things considered. JBL hasn't hinted that the Xtreme 5 is coming, so this is still the iconic brand's flagship boombox. And what a speaker it is... When I was testing the Xtreme 4, I could feel its bass in my jaw. It made my music come alive.

$249 is still a lot of money, but this is the Xtreme 4's lowest ever price. I don't know how much lower it can get — especially considering that the Xtreme 4 is still relatively new in the world of speakers. I'd grab the epic portable Bluetooth speaker at this price before the sale ends.

The JBL Xtreme 4 isn't our best speaker for bass for no reason. Take a look at the passive bass radiators in the image above. These radiators bounce and jump with bass, and are visual proof that the Xtreme 4 isn't here to play around. When I was testing this speaker, I couldn't get enough of its compelling bass performance.

In my 4-star review, I noted that even though I was sitting on a chair about 5 feet away from the speaker, "during Chase & Status and Bou’s ‘Baddadan’, I could feel the bass through the chair cushion". It's not just DnB tracks that sound epic through the Xtreme 4's powerful 40W woofers (impressive for a portable speaker of this size). "Even the sultry velvet voice of Billie Eillish in ‘Lunch’ sounded fierce through the thumping woofer."

When I tested with hip-hop, I was blown away. "Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ dominated the room through this speaker; not one layer of its hi-hat heavy beat was lost."

What's more is that the Xtreme 4 has a super solid battery life of 24 hours, which is as good as the Sonos Move 2. This means the Xtreme 4 can accompany you on park outings, beach parties (its IP67 rating will help there, too), and night-long house parties.

As I said in my headline, I tested the Xtreme 4 a year ago and I still think about it almost every day. If I could only have one speaker, I'd be this one.

