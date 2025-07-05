This golf sale beats Prime Day — take an extra 25% off clearance apparel at PGA TOUR Superstore

It's that time of year when everyone online is fixated on the best Amazon Prime Day deals. And there's nothing wrong with that — Amazon has some good stuff available at more than 50% off in some cases.

But other retailers will often launch sales to combat Prime Day. In the case of PGA TOUR Superstore (one of the best places to shop for golf equipment and apparel), you can save an additional 25% off already reduced clearance golf apparel.

The price shown includes the extra 25% off, so you don't need to worry about dealing with promo codes or clickable coupons — simply add the goods to your cart and check out as you usually would.

Best men's golf apparel deals

Chubbies The Moon Shadow Performance 2.0 Polo: was $59 now $32 at PGA TOUR Superstore Chubbies is one of the golf apparel brands that doesn't generate as much hype as the likes of FootJoy, Puma and some of the other big names, but it should. The company makes some incredibly soft polos with fun designs, and the Moon Shadow is no exception. If you haven't tried one, this is the perfect time to do so, as this polo is an affordable option.

Puma 101 Men's 7" Solid Golf Short: was $80 now $45 at PGA TOUR Superstore I have several pairs of Puma golf shorts and pants, and they're among my favorites. The shorts, available in every size from 30 to 42, are on the shorter side, which is a good look if you have the confidence to pull it off. Made with 86% recycled polyester and 14% elastane, these are a quality pair worth picking up at this price.

Johnnie-O Original Heathered 2.0 Polo Shirt: was $89 now $52 at PGA TOUR Superstore I've gone on record stating that Johnnie-O is one of my favorite golf apparel brands, and when you get a chance to get one of the company's ultra-soft polos for $52, it's not a deal you want to miss. It's made with an interesting blend of 57% cotton, 38% modal and 5% spandex, and I'm confident that it'll be one of the most comfortable garments in your closet.

Travis Mathew The Heater Polo: was $89 now $67 at PGA TOUR Superstore Travis Mathew is one of the more expensive golf clothing brands. Even with the 25% discount on clearance, this one will still hit the wallet fairly hard. However, if you're a big fan of the feel of the company's shirts, saving $22 is a significant discount on the shirt that's designed ot be used as a golf polo, a work polo or an everyday polo (I use all of my golf polos as everyday polos, but that's me).

FootJoy HYPR Performance Joggers: was $125 now $67 at PGA TOUR Superstore Here's another bold proclamation from me: FootJoy makes the best and most comfortable golf joggers on the market. With close to 50% off, this is the perfect time to snag a pair and see what I mean. They're available in the full size range from 30 to 42, but they won't last at this price.

Best women's golf appareal deals

FootJoy Lightweight Woven Tiered Skort: was $88 now $32 at PGA TOUR Superstore A skort is the perfect item for warmer days when you don't want pants (or, you can pair it with leggings on the colder days). This one comes from FootJoy, one of the most popular golf apparel brands, and it's available at a massive discount. Size small is already sold out, so don't snooze if you're an XS, M, L or XL.

Tail Silas 18" Skort: was $107 now $39 at PGA TOUR Superstore Tail makes expensive golf clothing for women, and this skort falls within the same high price range when it is at its full price. With it dropped by 63% to $39, though, it's way more affordable (and it still looks just as good with its layered details).

Jamie Sadock Party Quarter Zip Sleeveless Top: was $96 now $53 at PGA TOUR Superstore This shirt is fantastic from a visual standpoint. I prefer my golf shirts to be visually appealing, and this one fits the bill with its bright colors and interesting design. For now, all sizes are in stock, so if this polo resonates with your sense of style, you'll want to grab it while you can.

Jamie Sadock Viper Quarter Zip: was $99 now $55 at PGA TOUR Superstore If you need a thinner long-sleeved shirt for breezy days on the course, the Jamie Sadock Q-zip is just what you need. With its 92% polyester and 8% spandex materials, it'll be just as comfortable as your golf polos, but a little warmer. And the viper design will certainly stand out from the crowd.