Switch 2 dock supports a key feature Nintendo won't let you use — so what's going on?

While docking the Nintendo Switch 2 does unlock better picture quality, including 4K resolution and up to 120fps refresh rates, there is one feature still locked off. Even if your TV supports variable refresh rate (VRR), it seems Nintendo won't let you take advantage of it with the new console.

Weirdly, it turns out that this isn't an issue with the Switch 2 dock itself. They tested this over at The Verge, plugging various other handheld gaming systems in using the Switch 2's dock.

Evidently the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go S and Asus ROG Ally X all supported VRR through the Nintendo dock. And that was tested with actual VRR testing tools, rather than just taking the handheld's promise that it was at face value. Plus, this confirmed VRR worked at up to 120fps.

The Verge did note that connecting a handheld to the Switch 2 dock did require an extra USB-C cable, naturally. Unfortunately the Switch 2 dock is spring-loaded, and kept pushing the cable out — which means it's a less than ideal way to connect your handheld to the TV.

What's going on with VRR on Switch 2?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode, so if you're playing on the built-in screen you should see dynamic refresh rates as you play.

But since the console and the Dock both support VRR, why the heck can't you get VRR working on a compatible TV or monitor? Well, we just don't know.

We do know Nintendo originally advertised that the Switch 2 did support VRR in TV mode, but then removed those references from its website and support pages. Nintendo did apologize for the error and confirmed the feature was only available in handheld mode. But the company hasn't actually explained why things are the way they are.

Digital Foundry did find that VRR suffered "clear problems" on the Switch 2 in handheld mode — including "juddering" in various games like Cyberpunk 2077.

Though it was noted that Welcome Tour, the $10 Switch 2 demo, did have proper VRR support. So it's not like Nintendo is secretly saving us from crappy performance because VRR doesn't actually work properly.

Sadly Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter told The Verge he has no idea why VRR support hasn't been included in TV mode. Only that he doubts Nintendo removed the feature last minute, and that the company's previous promises were likely a mistake.

So this is down for Nintendo to explain, and so far the company has been staying quiet. It's a pretty weird situation all round, though.