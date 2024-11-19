Not a typo! Oura Ring 3 crashes $100 ahead of Black Friday, and it's our favorite smart ring

If you're looking to keep tabs on your fitness and health but don't want to wear a smartwatch, the Oura Ring 3 is the ideal tracker to wear. And with Black Friday deals going on you can save big.

Right now the Oura Ring 3 is just $349 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. That's $100 off one of the best smart rings we've tested and the lowest price we've seen yet. The retail and sale prices vary between colors and Horizon and Heritage editions of the Oura Ring 3, so here are my favorite deals below.

Oura Ring 3 Horizon: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The Oura Ring 3 is the market-leading smart ring with 5-7 days battery life, elite sleep and health tracking features and an intuitive app. It tracks sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, and more, plus Oura also partners with Strava and FDA-approved Natural Cycles, providing its female members with advanced female health tracking.

I've been wearing the Oura Ring 3 since its official release in 2021, and I only take it off to shower and charge it! Whichever model you buy, you'll need membership to the Oura app, available for Android and iOS. It costs $5.99/month or you can save with an annual subscription.

Sure, the Oura Ring 4 has officially launched, promising Oura members features like better battery life, a new sleek ring design and even more intuitive tracking. But if you're on a budget and deciding between Oura Ring 3 vs Oura Ring 4, the Gen 3 model offers pretty much all the same major features and gets the latest app refresh, too.

The Oura app recently received a significant update for both Ring 3 and Ring 4 owners so I wouldn't upgrade to the Oura Ring 4 for the app alone. The update simplifies tracking health trends using three tabs—Today, My Health, and Vitals— improves Automatic Activity Detection and provides Fertility Insights.

Both rings house research-grade sensors, but the main difference between the OG model and the 4's physical design is the upgraded recessed sensors which provide better comfort and accuracy, accounting for differences in finger shape, anatomy, and skin tone to reduce data gaps. With the re-design comes a few changes to tracking, too. If you're interested in the Oura Ring 4, check out the next generation here, starting at $499.

However, we can highly recommend the Oura Ring 3. After all, it knew our fitness editor was pregnant before she did and helped me detect a potential sleep apnea disorder. Plus, it has revolutionized how I track fertility and periods with its partnership with Natural Cycles.

Before you invest, it's worth noting that Oura isn't the most sustainably-minded company; the Oura Ring 3's battery life is about four to five days, which deteriorates rapidly over time. Three years down the line, I'm charging my ring every evening before bed, and there's no quick fix on offer if you report this to the support team.

The Oura Ring 4 only has one design, so this could be your last chance to choose between the Horizon and Heritage models before they go.