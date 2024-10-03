Forget Oura Ring 4 — Oura Ring 3 users can access all of these new features in the Oura app

The Oura Ring 4 has officially arrived, and with it, there's a completely redesigned Oura app. To streamline important health information and make the app more effortless to navigate, Oura has rearranged just about everything and added some useful new features, too.

The refreshed Oura app, available for both Android and iOS devices, is the companion app to the brand’s popular line of smart rings. Best of all, owners of any previous generation Oura Ring — including the Oura Ring 3, the best smart ring overall — benefit from the app's facelift, new tools and expanded metrics.

Of course, you'll need to be a subscriber, which costs $5.99 a month.

The new Oura app makes it easier than ever to view both current and long-term health trends with information arranged into one of three tabs: Today, My Health and Vitals.

The Today tab provides an overview of relevant real-time wellness metrics and the information changes depending on the time of day and a user’s health goals. Within the Today tab, users will find scores for holistic measures like readiness, sleep quality, physician activity, menstrual cycles, stress and heart rate.

The Vitals tab offers an even more in-depth look into the data that factors into those above scores. Meanwhile, the new My Health tab is for digging into long-term wellness trends with insights into cardiovascular health, stress resilience and sleep quality.

In addition to streamlining the Oura app, three new features are now on offer including Automatic Activity Detection, Fertility Insights and Daytime Stress.

Auto Activity Detection is programmed to recognize everyday body moments, not just periods of dedicated exercise, providing users with heart rate and heart rate zone data when any elevated excursion is detected.

Fertility Insights, which joins Oura’s Cycle Insights, is meant to help users who are trying to get pregnant gain a better understanding of their fertility window with ovulation predictions and more. Lastly, Daytime Stress is a new tool that combines activity data with stress data to show how the two correlate over time.

When can I try the new Oura app?

Oura Ring 4 is available for preorder beginning today (October 3). However, Oura Ring 3 users can take the updated Oura app for a spin starting right now. Head to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the latest version.

App updates don't always appear at the same time for everyone, so if it's not showing up for you right away, keep checking back. Oura did say that its a global rollout, so hopefully you'll get it before long.