The Oura Ring 3 just hit its lowest ever price for Black Friday — here’s why it’s worth getting instead of the Oura Ring 4

If you want to track your health and fitness without wearing a smartwatch, then the best smart rings make for the perfect alternative and right now you can save a fortune on one of our favorite rings in the Black Friday sales.

The Oura Ring 3 is just $349 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. That's a $100 saving and the lowest price we've seen on the ring yet. The retail and sale prices vary between colors and Horizon and Heritage editions of the Oura Ring 3, so we’ve picked out our favorite deals on each.

Oura Ring 3 Horizon: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The Oura Ring 3 is the market-leading smart ring with 5-7 days battery life, elite sleep and health tracking features and an intuitive app. It tracks sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, and more, plus Oura also partners with Strava and FDA-approved Natural Cycles, providing its female members with advanced female health tracking.

The Oura Ring 3 has been a huge hit with the fitness team at Tom’s Guide. My colleague Sam Hopes has been wearing it since 2021 and it helped her detect a potential sleep apnea disorder, and it even worked out our fitness editor was pregnant before she did.

I wore the Oura Ring for a year myself, using it to help judge my workload during marathon training by monitoring my sleep and readiness scores each day. It’s still the best sleep tracker I’ve used and the only wearable that I’d trust to spot signs of illness before symptoms develop.

The Oura Ring 3 was always likely to be reduced in the Black Friday sales because the Oura Ring 4 has now launched. However, this $100 saving on the older model makes it the better value pick if you’re deciding between Oura Ring 3 vs Oura Ring 4, because the Gen 3 model offers pretty much all the same major features and gets the latest app refresh, too.

Whichever model you buy, you'll need membership to the Oura app, available for Android and iOS. It costs $5.99/month or you can save with an annual subscription. The Oura app recently got a big update that is the same for both Ring 3 and Ring 4 owners, so you don’t need to upgrade to enjoy the upgrades, which include simplified tracking health trends using three tabs —Today, My Health, and Vitals — and improved Automatic Activity Detection and Fertility Insights.

The Oura Ring 4 starts at $499 and it does have a redesign to improve the comfort and accuracy, along with longer battery life. One other benefit of the Oura Ring 3 to go along with the lower price is that the new ring only has one design, so this could be your last chance to choose between the Horizon and Heritage models of the Oura Ring 3 before they go.