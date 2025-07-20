I drove the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 EV for a week — and it’s the epitome of luxury driving

I’ve driven my fair share of luxury EVs. I thought EVs such as the Genesis GV60, Lexus RZ 450e, and Cadillac Lyriq were luxury vehicles, but I was wrong. My perception of what luxury really is has been distorted all this time. That's until now.

After driving the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Sedan for a week, it proves to me what it takes to truly be defined as luxury driving. I wasn’t prepared for the premium features it offers, which makes driving this all-electric sedan even more impressive — but it does cost a whopping $107,400 to start. That balloons to $139,910 with all the optional equipment and packages thrown in, so it’s certainly not cheap.

Honestly, all the features make it feel more futuristic than some of the best electric cars I’ve tested.

Image 1 of 43 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Sedan: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Sedan Battery 118 kWh Motor Dual-motor AWD 0 to 60 mph 5.9 seconds Range 390 miles Horsepower 355 hp Wheels 21-inches MSRP $107,400 Price Tested $139,910

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Sedan: Testing summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Most of the luxury EVs I've tested aren't known for their efficient driving. When you're spending a fortune, charging costs are probably the least of your worries. Yet, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Sedan doesn't overlook this because it's actually quite efficient.

I drove a total of 380 miles in my week's worth of testing it out, reaching an average efficiency of 3.26 mi/kWh. Even though it doesn't reach the benchmark of 4 mi/kWh that I achieved with the Lucid Air Touring, it's still pretty exceptional. It's not as fun or responsive to drive like the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe or Volvo EX30, but for a full-sized sedan, it handles smoothly.

Based on my results, a full charge maintaining this efficiency would yield approximately 384 miles of range. That’s a smidge short of the 390 miles it’s rated for, but it’s good enough in my book — plus, it beats my all-gas powered car. However, it’s very plausible to reach that estimate because in one of my short-distance test drives, it averaged a 3.47 mi/kWh efficiency driving on mostly local and county roads.

On Level 1 charging at home, you’ll get a decent amount of charge through a standard 120V outlet. Its 3.78 mi/hr charging rate returned 37 miles of range in about 9 hours of charging overnight. That’s plenty enough for what I need for my commute, but those who drive far each day will want to invest in a Level 2 charger.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Sedan 2025 Lucid Air Touring 2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe EV Price tested $139,910 $101,850 $76,575 Total miles driven 384 miles 362.1 miles 461.5 miles Average Efficiency 3.26 mi/kWh 4 mi/kWh 2.9 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 3.44 mi/kWh 4.29 mi/kWh N/A Best short distance driving efficiency 3.47 mi/kWh 4.42 mi/kWh N/A Level 1 charging rate 3.78 mi/hr 4.27 mi/hr 2.19 mi/hr

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Sedan: What I Like

Augmented reality head-up display

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

When it comes to turn-by-turn directions, most luxury EVs come with a head-up display that shows me where to turn and the distance I need to travel. The Mercedes-Benz EQS takes it one step further by incorporating an augmented reality experience that dynamically guides me where to go.

What makes it different is how the head-up display shows arrows that progressively get larger as I approach my turns or exits. I find it much more helpful because the arrows overlay on top of the road to guide me exactly where to go, so I’m never second guessing the turn. It's as if the windshield is a see-through display, with those arrows moving in the direction you’re supposed to go.

Projection animation sequence

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Nearly all luxury EVs have neat startup light sequences, like the stacking lights effect of the Cadillac Optiq. While you definitely get that with the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450V Sedan, there’s one particular sequence that puts it in a league of its own.

I’m referring to the animation that projects from the front of the vehicle onto whatever’s in front of it. In the open parking lot where I tried it out, it’s an ostentatious display that does the obvious — telling the world your vehicle is different from 99% of the other stuff out there. Yes it’s over the top, but I love it.

OLED display overload

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

When it comes to the best TVs or best phones, the kind of displays that scream ultra premium are OLED panels. The Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan is filled to the brim with them, to the point that nearly the entire dashboard is covered by them.

Mercedes refers to it as the MBUX Hyperscreen, which consists of a 17.7-inch OLED main dashboard display flanked by a 12.3-inch LED driver’s display and a 12.3-inch OLED passenger display. It’s a jaw-dropping sight unlike anything else I’ve seen, offering high contrast, rich colors, and a wide viewing angle. Quite frankly, these are the best displays I’ve seen in any vehicle to date.

Stunning ambient lights

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Luxury EVs typically focus a lot on the ambient light, and while some are a bit reserved, others like the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan take one step further. In fact, the entire interior space is bathed in bright, ambient lights that complement its luxurious design

It almost looks like a light cycle from ‘TRON’ because of the amount of LED light strips Mercedes-Benz employs here. Not only are they around the dashboard and doors, but they’re also embedded in the seats as well. On top of that, you can also customize the colors and animation patterns to make it feel like you’re driving something from the future.

Hatchback-like design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Even though it’s classified as a sedan, it feels like a hatchback due to how the entire back side of the vehicle opens up to access its trunk — which in itself offers generous storage for large items like my JackRabbit OG2 Pro micro ebike. At the same time, it doesn’t compromise the space inside for your rear passengers.

Good efficiency paired with fast Level 1 charging

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I wasn’t expecting a luxury EV like this to get decent efficiency, but it does. That’s a good thing because it’s something that should ease the range anxiety that people have about all-electric vehicles. Like I mentioned before, its 3.26 mi/kWh efficiency I averaged during my week’s worth of testing is pretty good — so it’s more than suitable for long distance driving.

Likewise, I’m also surprised by its fast Level 1 charging. Anyone who could afford this should get a Level 2 charger at their home to get a full charge overnight, but until they go through the process to install one, its 3.78 mi/hr charging rate should suffice in the interim.

Sharp cameras, outstanding ADAS

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Mercedes-Benz doesn’t skimp out on what camera it employs throughout the EQS Sedan and it shows because the quality out of them is outstanding. Whether it’s the backup camera or the front one, they all sort of have this HDR-like look that neutralizes the exposure across different lighting situations.

This is important because it also aids in its adaptive cruise control system, which helps to determine if there are nearby cars when it performs a lane change assist. I’ve found its ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) to work really well on highways to keep it straight in the lane — as well as automatically accelerating and braking to maintain cruising speed.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Sedan: What I Don't Like

Incredibly expensive

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I can go on and on about all the small details that make it an ultra-premium vehicle, like the pillows in the backseat, cushioned headrests, massaging seats, and fragrance control to name a few, but it’s still going to be hard to convince the majority of shoppers to spend nearly $140,000 on a vehicle.

Other luxury vehicles I’ve tested still come well under this price, like the Acura ZDX Type-S, Genesis GV70, and even the