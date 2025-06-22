I drove the Lucid Air Touring for a week — and it actually relieves EV range anxiety

Lucid EVs are still a rare sight on the roads, but that’s part of their allure. I know very well what this EV maker is all about after testing out the Lucid Air Pure last year, proving to me that it addresses one of the biggest concerns people have about EVs — their range. It's no surprise that it's one of the best electric cars you can buy.

The 2025 Lucid Air Touring is the middle trim in the lineup and offers nearly the same class-leading efficiency as the Air Pure. But that's accompanied with a more premium cabin space that really makes me feel I’m driving something from the future. In fact, this one particular design choice is something I saw in the upcoming release of the Lucid Gravity.

However, the Lucid Air Touring does come at a premium that drives up the price to over $100,000 — up from its MSRP of $78,900. Is the difference worth it?

2025 Lucid Air Touring: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Lucid Air Touring Battery 92 kWh Motor dual-motor AWD 0 to 60 mph 3.4 seconds Range 377 miles Horsepower 620 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $78,900 Price Tested $101,850

2025 Lucid Air Touring: Testing summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The best part about the 2025 Lucid Air Touring is that it offers exceptional range that addresses the range anxiety that still plagues many EVs today. I drove a total of 362.1 miles in my week’s worth of testing, accumulating an average efficiency of 4 mi/kWh. Few electric cars I’ve tested in the last year ever get past 3.5 mi/kWh efficiency, and there’s less than a handful that reach 4 mi/kWh.

In one of my short distance range tests, the Lucid Air Touring manages to get an average 4.42 mi/kWh efficiency, which is outstanding and proves EVs can match gas-powered vehicles. On the highway for long distance driving, it manages 4.29 mi/kWh efficiency.

All of this alleviates the range anxiety that people have around EVs. It also beats similar sport-style EVs I've tested like the Dodge Charger EV and BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe.

Over on the charging side, the Lucid Air Touring is definitely one of the faster models with Level 1 charging at home thanks to its included charger. In fact, its 4.27 mi/hr average rate nets decent range with overnight charging.

After 7.7 hours of charging, it returned 33 miles back to the battery. That might not sound like a whole lot, but it is. That said, I still recommend installing a Level 2 charger to get nearly a full charge with overnight charging.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Lucid Air Touring 2025 Dodge Charger EV Scat Pack 2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe EV Price tested $101,850 $78,970 $76,575 Total miles driven 362.1 miles 276.3 miles 461.5 miles Average Efficiency 4 mi/kWh 3.5 mi/kWh 2.9 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 4.29 mi/kWh 3 mi/kWh N/A Best short distance driving efficiency 4.42 mi/kWh 3.8 mi/kWh N/A Level 1 charging rate 4.27 mi/hr 2.64 mi/hr 2.19 mi/hr

2025 Lucid Air Touring: What I Like

Glass canopy roof

From the moment I got inside, the glass canopy roof of the 2025 Lucid Air Touring makes it one of the most futuristic EVs I’ve been in. Like really, its breathtaking view is like something from the future because of how it makes the front passengers feel that they’re surrounded by glass. Even the visors are designed differently to accommodate this!

I just love how I can see more of the view in front of me because of this panoramic glass canopy, which actually extends to the back as well so that passengers can get a similar look and feel. Luckily, there’s a protective UV coating over the top that offers a bit of shade. However, it’s an upgrade option that adds an additional $4,000 cost to its base MSRP.

Outstanding efficiency meets sporty drive

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Lucid Motor’s philosophy centers around designing EVs with outstanding efficiency, and the 2025 Lucid Air Touring is no different. Although I got better efficiency from the Lucid Air Pure, the 4 mi/kWh average I got from the Lucid Air Touring deserves praise, especially considering how it offers a much more powerful 620 hp performance.

There’s a lot of torque when I switch to Swift mode, which pulls me back into the seat accelerating up to cruising speed. There’s definitely a more responsive feel to its steering as well in Swift mode, making it handle tight turns a breeze — adding up to an exhilarating ride overall.

Sleek and sporty design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Just like the Air Pure, the Lucid Air Touring features a sleek and sporty design that makes this luxury EV look more like a souped-up sports car, but in sedan form.

Part of its excellent efficiency is due to its aerodynamic silhouette design, which makes it lower to the ground and a wider base that allows the Lucid Air Touring to have an exceptionally low drag coefficient.

Spacious interior

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Thanks in part to its design, there’s a ton of space in the interior of the Lucid Air Touring. Not only is there ample legroom in the driver’s seat, but rear passengers have more room in the back to extend their legs without having them brush up against the seats.

This makes for a comfortable ride overall for everyone. However, the low profile roof design can make it feel a little cramped for taller individuals getting in and out of it.

Spacious frunk and trunk

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Again, I can’t overstate how the Lucid Air Touring has a ton of space on the inside. That’s also true for its trunk and frunk.

With the former, the deep trunk lets me stow my JackRabbit OG2 Pro micro ebike without the need to fold it, while the automatic powered frunk is deep and wide enough to store groceries and other smaller items.

Usually frunks are available in larger SUVs and pickup trucks like the Ford F150 Lightning or Rivian R1S, so finding one in a sedan is an extra treat.

Dazzling unlock sequence

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Much like any other luxury EV I’ve tested, like the Mercedes-Benz G 580 and Cadillac Optiq, the Lucid Air Touring has a neat unlocking sequence that gives me a dazzling show. With the key fob in hand as I approach it, a brilliant flash of light from the middle of the hood starts things off and cascades to the rest of the headlights.

Smooth adaptive cruise control with lane change assist

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I wouldn’t expect anything less from a luxury EV such as this, especially one that costs more than $100K. The adaptive cruise control system in the Lucid Air Touring is responsive at adapting to the road conditions. Not only does it take control of the wheel to assist with steering, but it also applies the necessary braking and acceleration to maintain cruising speed on the road.

I also love how the Lucid Air Touring's lane change assist works flawlessly to switch lanes automatically on its own after activating the corresponding turn signal. Thankfully, the adaptive cruise control works well to detect sudden lane changes from other cars on the road; it applies a gentle brake instead of a harsher one I sometimes see in other EVs.

2025 Lucid Air Touring: What I Don't Like

No shade for the roof