I drove a Genesis GV70 for a week — and it has one feature I haven't seen in any other EV

Genesis continues to amaze me among the luxury car brands I’ve been able to test drive in the last few months. On one hand, I really love the Genesis GV60 for its charming looks and impressive speeds, but it was a tad cramped. That was certainly not an issue with the Genesis GV80, which was clearly on the other end of the spectrum with its enormous size. The Genesis GV70 strikes a balance between the two that makes it a more practical option for anyone.

Available in both all-electric and gas flavors, the EV version of the Genesis GV70 has a starting MSRP of $66,950, but that goes up to $74,400 for the 2024 Genesis GV70 AWD Prestige that I drove for a week. That’s still a lot of money to shell out for the average Joe, especially given the car's EPA-estimated range of 236 miles.

Then again, what you’re really getting out of the GV70 is convenience — and boy does it come with a lot of that. And when I compare the GV70 to other luxury cars I’ve tested, I will say that Genesis goes the extra mile with the features and style.

2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 AWD Prestige: Quick specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Genesis GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige Battery 77.4 kWh Engine 320kW Dual Motor Range 236 miles Horsepower 429 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $73,750

2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 AWD Prestige: Driving summary

(Image credit: Future)

Now that I understand more how efficiency plays a critical role in today's best electric cars, I'm more mindful about how I drive them. With the Genesis GV70, I kept it mostly in ECO mode to get the most out of its 77.4 kWh, which is about average for a vehicle of this size.

The first thing I want to point out with my week's worth of driving is that it can get excellent efficiency if you're modest with the acceleration and braking. I really like its responsiveness and tight turning radius, but it’s also a speed demon when I need it. Much like the Genesis GV60 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, there’s a dedicated boost button that briefly increases the GV70's power for instant acceleration.

Overall, I’m surprised that its efficiency came out to about 3.6 mi/kWh with my week’s worth of driving — that's better than what I got in other similar EVs like the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra. On the downside, the GV70 is really slow with Level 1 charging because it only added back 12 miles of range in about 12 hours of charging. That’s why if you intend on getting one, I highly suggest installing a Level 2 charger.

216 total miles driven, mixed between city and highway driving

Reaches 3.2 mi/kWh efficiency with 33 miles of highway driving

Averaged 3.6 mi/kWh efficiency for entire week

12 miles added with Level 1 charging in 12.74 hours

Roughly 0.6 kW charging speed on Level 1

2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 AWD Prestige: What I Like

Holographic 3D cluster dashboard

(Image credit: Future)

Without a doubt, the coolest thing about the 2024 Genesis GV70 AWD Prestige is the 3D cluster display. By default, it’s turned off, but once it’s activated, I cannot tell you how it makes me feel like I’m wearing the Iron Man suit in all of the MCU flicks. That’s because it looks like I’m looking at a hologram with the cluster display above the steering wheel.

At the right distance, the illusion of depth with the gauges is much more pronounced and unlike anything else I’ve seen in a vehicle before this. It's impossible to see it from the photo above or in video, but believe me when I say it's like those holograms in the Iron Man suit.

Brilliant ambient lighting

(Image credit: Future)

Genesis does an amazing job at decorating its vehicles with ambient light that makes the interior space glow at night — and the GV70 is no exception. You’ll find the ambient lights just about everywhere, including around the armrest, drive shifter, and around the dashboard. Best of all, they can be customized to any color you want for that right amount of ambiance.

Discreet charging port

(Image credit: Future)

When I tried charging the Genesis GV70 for the first time, I ended up having to whip out my phone to find out the location of its charging port. Instead of being somewhere on the sides, the GV70 discreetly hides it in the grill, which blends in very well.

I also prefer this front-side access as opposed to the usual positions on the sides because the setup makes it a lot more convenient to reach the chargers at the stations since the wires aren’t that long to begin with.

Vertical wireless charging pad

(Image credit: Future)

Similar to the Cadillac Lyriq, the Genesis GV70 also features a vertical wireless charging pad that I find much more convenient than the usual horizontal ones. That’s because it’s a space saving design that’s installed into a small nook near the drive shifter along with a couple of USB ports. By making it a vertical wireless pad, it seems to have better heat dissipation.

Luxury styling with the design

(Image credit: Future)

Just like the other Genesis vehicles I drove, the GV70 very much looks like a luxury car. In fact, I can see some similarities with some BMWs with its crisscross looking grill and elongated front. Small details like the Genesis logo beamed onto the ground right by the car handles certainly add to its luxury design, as well as its panoramic moonroof.

Dazzling interior ambient lights

(Image credit: Future)

2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 AWD Prestige: What I Don't Like

Plastic grill

(Image credit: Future)

The only thing that’s not luxury about the Genesis GV70 is how it opts for a plastic constructed front grill. On one hand, the plastic is almost hard to discern from glancing at it, but it becomes apparent when you touch the grill. I wish the GV70 had the same metal-like grill found with the GV80 because it gave the grill a lot more substance.

Tight back seats

(Image credit: Future)

And finally, there’s not a whole lot of legroom for the rear passengers — that’s unless both front seats are pulled up more. While it comfortably fits a family of four with younger children, it will certainly feel a lot more cramped with two older children or adults in the back.

2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 AWD Prestige: Bottom line

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

There are plenty of all-electric SUVs to choose from right now. Yet, the Genesis GV70 strikes that balance of luxury and performance that could reel you into choosing it. Yes, I know it's pricey, but it certainly looks and feels more luxurious for its price.

While it's not much of a marathon runner with its EPA-estimated range of 236 miles, I'm astounded by its efficiency to get more out of its battery. And it also helps that it has a powerful motor that can compete against muscle cars from a dead stop.