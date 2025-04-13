I drove the 2025 Cadillac Optiq EV for a week — here's my pros and cons

One of my favorite EV I’ve tested in the last year was the Cadillac Lyriq, which wowed me with its premium features, stunning design, and advanced super cruise control system. While I said it’s one I could buy with my own money, the $62,000 sticker price of the model I drove would still be a stretch. That’s why the Cadillac Optiq exists.

With an MSRP of $57,090, the 2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2 that I drove for a week is slightly easier to swallow — although still pricey when you look at what the average EV sells for. Still, it blends luxury and entertainment into a crossover SUV that appears to be nothing more than a baby brother to the bigger, more expensive Lyriq.

I still like that it has an EPA-estimated range of 302 miles and a peak 300 hp performance from its dual motor all-wheel drive propulsion system. Here’s what I found out from my testing.

2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2: specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2 Battery 85 kWh Motor Dual Motor AWD Range 302 miles Horsepower 300 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $57,090

2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2: Testing Summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I clearly enjoyed riding the 2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2 because I drove a total of 309.4 miles, getting to an average efficiency of 3.2 mi/kWh. That’s not too shabby considering how I got a miserable 2.7 mi/kWh efficiency with the Cadillac Lyriq last year, but to be fair, the Optiq is a smaller vehicle. Still, it manages to beat the 2025 Volvo EX40 I drove a few weeks back — which achieved a 2.92 mi/kWh efficiency.

In my experience, it delivers the best efficiency with short distance driving. In fact, I was impressed that I got it to 3.9 mi/kWh driving 5.7 miles to my local grocery store. Meanwhile, one of my long distance driving tests yielded an efficiency of 3.1 mi/kWh traveling mostly on highway for 42.3 miles. For its size and cost, these are actually better results.

Additionally, I’m pleased to find that it has speedy Level 1 charging through a 120V outlet because it added back 30 miles of range charging at home in 8.01 hours. That comes out to a rate of 3.74 mi/hr on Level 1, which is better than average in my experience. In contrast, I was getting a rate of 2.95 mi/hr with Level 1 charging on the Lyriq.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT 2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra Total miles driven 309.4 351.6 miles 202 miles Average Efficiency 3.2 mi/kWh 3.5 mi/kWh 2.92 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 3.1 mi/kWh (42.3 miles of driving) 3.7 mi/kWh (32.9 miles of driving) N/A Best short distance driving efficiency 3.9 mi/kWh (5.7 miles of driving) 4.5 mi/ kWh (16 miles of driving) N/A Level 1 charging rate 3.74 mi/hr 3.96 mi/hr 2.73 mi/hr

2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2: What I Like

Luxury meets sporty design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Cadilliac takes the design cues of the Lyriq and applies them to the Optiq EV as well. On the outside, it features a sleek profile with hard lines that makes an expressive remark from the side.

On the inside, I really dig the blue accented panels all throughout the dashboard, along with the Inteluxe seats that have these perforations throughout the trim. It’s not quite as elegant looking as the Lyriq, but its styling makes me feel more youthful than old.

Dazzling light startup sequence

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

There’s nothing more dramatic than getting close to the Cadillac Optiq with the key fob in hand because I’m treated to the same dazzling light sequence I first saw with the Lyriq.

After the hazard lights briefly turn on after pressing the unlock button, the Cadillac logo on the bumper begins to light up — which then cascades all along the LED light trim on the front. It ends with the headlights turning on, but it’s definitely a way to make an impression as you're nearing the vehicle.

Good efficiency for its size

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I can’t stress enough how it manages to eclipse the 3 mi/kWh efficiency I like to get with all of my week’s worth of driving EVs. For a luxury car, the Optiq’s 3.2 mi/kWh efficiency is better than what I was anticipating leading up to my test drive.

However, it still would’ve needed to achieve 3.55 mi/kWh in order to reach its EPA-estimated range of 302 miles. Then again, winter time driving is more taxing on any vehicle. Despite this, the Cadillac Optiq manages to beat other luxury crossovers I’ve tested like the Acura ZDX Type-S.

Intelligent super cruise control system

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I cannot say enough how Super Cruise Control is one of my favorite assist features in any EV I test because of how it’s reactive to the road conditions.

Not only does the Optiq apply the necessary braking and acceleration, but it will actually switch lanes to overtake cars that are going slower than my cruise control speed. Then, it will go back to the right all on its own. It's not quite fully automated driving, but it's the closest thing I've come to experience in a commercial vehicle.

Large head-up display

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Being a luxury brand, you expect premium features to help with the driving. The head-up display projected into the windshield over on the driver’s side makes for less distraction while I’m driving because it shows my speed, as well as driving directions. Best of all, it’s bright and large, which makes it easy to see during the daytime.

Outstanding soundproofing

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Another feature common among luxury cars is their soundproofing. The 2025 Cadillac Optiq Sport 2 is no different because it does an amazing job of sound proofing the interior space while on the highway.

Although it’s not as whisper quiet as the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe or Lexus TX550H+, it still makes for a quiet drive even when it’s windy outside. When I was driving it out of New York City, I was amazed by how quickly the ambient noise was non-existent when I rolled up the windows.