I drove a Cadillac Lyriq EV for a week — and it’s one I'd buy

When people think of EVs, Cadillac is likely not the first name to come to mind — but you overlook the luxury car maker at your peril. I drove a Cadillac Lyriq for a week to see if it has anything special that I haven’t seen before in any of the EVs I’ve tested so far this year.

This mid-size luxury crossover SUV is unlike any other Cadillac I’ve seen on the road, but driving it made me realize how it’s one I’d actually buy with my own money. That’s because it has a dizzying amount of features, especially for its price.

Given that it's a Cadillac, I thought that the Lyriq would be outrageously expensive price, given how Escalades could end up fetching closer to the six figure mark. For an EV, too, I think the Cadillac Lyriq offers one of the best values hands down in a luxury vehicle. What I’m more surprised about is that it’s priced less than the Kia EV9 GT-Line that I test drove earlier in the year, which has a sticker price of over $74,000.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq: Pros

Almost fully-automated driving

(Image credit: Future)

Out of all the features in the Cadillac Lyriq, nothing impresses me more than Super Cruise Control. While it’s essentially the same dynamic/smart cruise control system I experience in all the other EVs I test drive, this one’s different because the Lyriq will automatically change lanes to pass a vehicle — then come back to the lane once it’s clear.

I was caught off guard when I engaged Super Cruise Control, which turns a portion of the steering wheel green to indicate it’s active. That’s because it suddenly activated the left turn signal, smoothly changed lanes, and then cruised for a bit before returning to the middle lane. I didn’t have to do a thing, which is impressive because no other EV I’ve tested comes close to doing the same thing. (I haven't tested Tesla’s Autopilot feature in its EVs like the Model 3, which do have that capability.)

Dazzling startup & shutdown sequence

(Image credit: Future)

From the moment I unlocked the Lyriq with its key fob, I knew I was in for something special. Not only do the mirrors unfold and door handles come out, but there’s a dazzling light show with its projector headlights, which extends to the rest of the LEDs embedded into the front bumper. Meanwhile, the back of the SUV is also treated to its own light spectacle, complete with timed sequences that slowly reveal it in the dark.

Wireless charger keeps phone cool

(Image credit: Future)

As much as I love the convenience of wireless charging in EVs, the problem with most of them is that they don’t offer proper ventilation to dissipate the heat produced by the charging. The Lyriq’s wireless charger has a totally different implementation that I’d like to see other EV makers adopt because it’s a vertical charger that blows cool air into the chamber to keep my phone from toasting up.

Sleek, ultra modern design

(Image credit: Future)

You’ve probably seen the juggernaut that is the Escalade when it’s on the road, but Cadillac goes for a totally different approach with the Lyriq’s design. Its elegance meets sporty, as the Cadillac Lyriq features a low profile design combined with an interior cabin space that narrows towards the top. I love the sleek design, which is also complemented by all the LED accent lights around that make it hard to miss at night.

Shockingly affordable for a Cadillac

(Image credit: Future)

I really thought the Lyriq would cost closer to the six figure mark, given that it’s an EV with a slew of features — plus it’s a Caddie. They’re expensive, but that shouldn’t be a surprise given it’s from a luxury car maker. That’s why I’m astounded by the Lyriq’s $58,000 starting cost for the Tech trim of the EV, while the Luxury Trim that I test drove has an MSRP of $62,000.

In comparison, the gas-powered 2024 Cadillac Escalade has a starting price of $84,000. Sure it’s a much bigger vehicle, but I think the Lyriq has more value given all of the premium features it includes — like its panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather trim, AKG premium sound, massaging chair passenger seat and its incredible Super Cruise Control feature. The Lyriq's smooth driving and responsiveness, paired with its roomy interior and trunk space, adds more utility and value to this EV.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq: Cons

Poor battery efficiency

(Image credit: Future)

I know very well that it takes a lot of power to move gigantic vehicles like the Escalade on the road, but I was hoping that the Lyriq’s sleeker design would amount to decent battery efficiency in my week’s worth of driving. That didn’t turn out to be the case, seeing that on average the Lyriq was getting an average efficiency of 2.7 mi/kWh.

While its 102 kWh battery is bigger than what you’d find in most EVs, the Lyriq still has an EPA-estimated range of 307 miles. With my test drive, however, it would’ve tapped out way before that if I ended up draining the battery. Yes, the Lyriq's size definitely requires more power to move it, but I was really hoping for it to get better results with its sleeker profile. For example, the Lucid Air Pure I test drove achieves an efficiency of 4.74 mi/kWh — which is largely attributed to its low profile design.

I also want to share my experience with Level 1 charging at home with a standard 120V outlet. After 9.5 hours of charging, it added back 28 miles of range. That's certainly not enough for long distance driving, but if your daily commute in total comes out to about that, then I think it suffices. Of course, Level 2 charging would be ideal since it's much more efficient and could basically give the EV a full charge overnight.

CarPlay display is shrunken

(Image credit: Future)

Centered in the dashboard is the Lyriq’s massive 33-inch LED touchscreen display, which is essentially broken up into two sections — one being the cluster for the driver, the other for the infotainment system.

I connected my iPhone 14 Pro Max to the Lyriq and love that it supports wireless CarPlay, but for some odd reason, the interface is shrunken down a bit to the point that there’s noticeable dead space around it on the display. As a result, it simply makes everything smaller. However, I suppose this could be simply a matter of a software fix down the road.

Odd placements for common car controls

(Image credit: Future)

Whenever I test drive a new EV, the hardest thing I’ve found is getting acquainted with all the buttons and menu screen options. However, Cadillac’s placement for common buttons is a bit odd — so much so that I spent a good 2 minutes figuring out how to adjust the driver’s seat. Normally they’re tucked into the side of the seat, but they turned out to be on the door.

Alternatively, I ended up having to Google the location of the hazard lights button after I spent 5 minutes trying to figure it out. Well, it turns out that button's located next to the controls for the power sunroof. And if that’s not enough, I also had to watch a YouTube clip on how to activate the window wipers because it wasn’t your traditional push and pull lever next to the steering wheel.