I drove the 2025 Hummer EV SUV for a week — here's my pros and cons

I rarely get nervous driving, but the GMC Hummer EV put my skills to the test. I thought the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1S, and Chevrolet Silverado EV were challenging, but they have nothing on the Hummer EV.

First of all, I never once thought that one of the most inefficient vehicles on the road in the last two decades would ever get the EV treatment — but that’s exactly the case here.

After driving the 2025 GMC Hummer EV SUV for a week I will say that it’s an EV that definitely commands attention on the road due largely to its obscene size.

However, it doesn’t come cheap with a starting price of $96,550 for the base trim. The exact model I drove, the Hummer EV 3X SUV, balloons to $107,920 and has an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles.

2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV 2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor Battery 212.7 kWh 141.5 kWh Motor Tri-Motor 4WD Tri-Motor AWD Range 381 miles 371 miles Horsepower 830 hp 850 hp Torque 11,500 lb-ft 1,103 lb-ft 0-60 mph 3 sec 2.9 sec Payload 1,300 lbs 1,984 lbs Wheels 22-inches 20-inches MSRP $107,920 $105,900

2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV: Testing summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Before I get to all the cool things I like about the 2025 Hummer Hummer EV 3X SUV, l want to talk about efficiency — because frankly it matters, even with a juggernaut like this. After driving a total of 291.4 miles in my week’s worth of testing, the Hummer EV achieves an average efficiency of 1.6 mi/kWh.

That’s the worst efficiency in any EV I’ve tested in the last year, with the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV coming in at a close second at 1.7 mi/kWh. So, just like its gas hungry ancestors, this all-electric Hummer is more inefficient than most EVs on the market. Yet, I’m not surprised by this because it’s not known for its efficiency, but rather, its utility.

It’s worth pointing out that I was able to achieve an efficiency of 2.34 mi/kWh driving 15.2 miles on mostly local and county roads. That's still far from the 3 mi/kWh that I typically want to achieve, but it’s possible to get over the 2 mi/kWh hump by being really generous with the drive.

In terms of Level 1 charging at home, I’m able to get a rate of 2.09 mi/hr when I set the charging cord limit to 12 Amps. This is actually pretty decent given its battery size and beats the comparably sized Rivian R1S, but I’d still recommend installing a Level 2 charger at home to get it to a decent level if you intend to drive long distances each day.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV 2025 Rivian R1S Tri-Motor 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV LT Total miles driven 291.4 miles 413 miles 271.7 miles Average Efficiency 1.6 mi/kWh 2.46 mi/kWh 1.74 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 1.8 mi/kWh (41.9 miles of distance) 2.2 mi/kWh (36.6 miles of distance) 1.7 mi/kWh (36.4 miles of distance) Best short distance driving efficiency 2.34 mi/kWh (15.2 miles of distance) N/A N/A Level 1 charging rate 2.09 mi/hr 2.32 mi/hr 1.74 mi/hr

2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV: What I Like

Parking kneel

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Despite its tall size, the Hummer EV can lower itself when it’s put into park — making it easier to get in and out. I can visually see the car slowly begin to lower while I’m still in the seat and it’s definitely one of its unique qualities. It’s more of a convenience than anything else.

Super cruise control

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

One of my favorite assisted cruise control systems in today’s electric cars is Super Cruise Control, which is employed in a variety of EVs I’ve tested like the Acura ZDX Type-S, Cadillac Optiq, and more. The Hummer EV 3X SUV also offers it to perform the necessary steering, acceleration, and braking to maintain its cruise control speed.

One of the cooler parts about Super Cruise Control is that the Hummer EV will automatically switch lanes if it senses the car in front of me is going slower than my set cruising speed, which it will overpass and come back to the lane on its own. It’s a convenience that makes driving this tank a bit less stressful.

Helpful rearview camera mirror

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’ve said it numerous times how I find it difficult to get acquainted with using the digital rearview mirror in other EVs I’ve tested, but it’s absolutely necessary with the 2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV. It’s helpful when I need to change lanes because it sees the blind spots on my sides — and it’s not due to physical barriers or the seats obstructing my view — but because of how it’s so tall.

There have been numerous times when I’d look at my side mirrors and see nothing because all the cars are so low to the ground from my vantage point. With the wide field of view with the digital rearview mirror’s camera, I’m better able to see them.

Sizable frunk

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’ve said how the Hummer EV is all about the utility and its frunk proves that. Not only is it a powered frunk that’s so cool to see open on its own, but there’s a fair amount of space inside to store stuff.

I can totally see it being used for tailgating events to stow away a cooler or something, which would be a good conversation starter with everyone who sees it opening. There's no drain, though, so don't load it up with ice.

Unique boxy design language

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The Hummer has never been about being aerodynamic or efficient. Instead, it stands out for its boxy looks and massive size. This combination is what gives the Hummer EV its appeal, both from the inside and outside.

With the interior space, I love the copper like accents of the dashboard — along with the boxy design cues that match its look on the outside. On top of that, it’s incredibly spacious on the inside, including the second row that has ample leg room for the tallest individuals.

Signature headlights

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Given its hefty cost, there are plenty of small details that make the Hummer EV special. One of the first things that caught my eye was its dazzling unlocking sequence with the key fob. Similar to others that put on a light show, the 2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV boasts a sprawling signature light bar on the front complete with the Hummer EV name.

While driving, I find it helpful at night because of how bright they light up the roads with the help of its fog logs. There’s even automatic high beams that detect oncoming vehicles and automatically bring down the lights.

Lots of storage

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Not only is there ample room in the trunk due to how wide the Hummer EV is, but I like how the rear hatch automatically opens by pressing on the corresponding button on the back of the vehicle or key fob. I’m able to fit everything I normally bring with me on my commute to work, including my JackRabbit OG2 micro ebike without having to collapse it.

On the inside, there’s plenty of storage found everywhere, including the middle armrest — which could fit large items like my mirrorless camera with ease. And of course, you can pull down the second row seats to make even more room for the trunk.

2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV: What I Don't Like

Intimidating to drive

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I have to admit that this has been the most challenging thing I’ve driven in the past year. It definitely requires more of my focus than any other EV I’ve tested because of how tall and wide it is on the road, plus all the blindspots. I drove it through the Lincoln Tunnel in New York and I don’t think I blinked once through that stretch.

However, the 2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV does drive smoothly with a surprisingly good turning radius. And with its 830