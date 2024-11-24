I drove an Acura ZDX Type S for a week — and it’s luxury like no other

When it comes to the best electric cars, the BEV3 platform from General Motors continues to impress me in more ways than one. That’s because it’s the architecture behind some of my favorite EVs this year, like the Cadillac Lyriq, Honda Prologue, and Chevrolet Equinox EV. Now I can add the Acura ZDX Type S to that list because it’s the latest one to use the GM’s BEV3 platform.

You could say it’s the luxury version of the Honda Prologue, which has a more modest starting cost of $47,400. In contrast, the 2024 Acura ZDX Type S starts out at $73,500 — and after driving it for a week, I can say that it’s one of the most exhilarating EVs I drove this year.

However, it’s the most expensive out of the bunch that uses the BEV3 platform. In fact, my jaw drops knowing that it’s much more expensive than the Cadillac Lyriq, which I’d argue has a better looking design. Here’s all of my pros and cons for the 2024 Acura ZDX Type S.

Luxury vs Standard Electric Vehicle! Acura ZDX Type S and Honda Prologue COMPARED - YouTube Watch On

2024 Acura ZDX Type S: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2024 Acura ZDX Type S Battery 102 kWh Motor Dual Motor Range 278 miles Horsepower 499 hp Wheels 22-inches MSRP $73,500

2024 Acura ZDX Type S: Testing summary

(Image credit: Future)

I want to spend time first on my testing experience with the Acura ZDX Type S. In the week’s worth of me driving it, which was a mix of mostly city driving with a few stints of highway, it got an average of 2.7 mi/kWh efficiency. That’s not that great, but understandable given its 499 hp performance — which is incredibly powerful for an SUV. At that rate, it would fall short of its EPA-estimated range of 278 miles.

This matches the same efficiency I got from driving the Cadillac Lyriq for a week. During one of my long distance driving tests, it averaged an even worse efficiency of 2.3 mi/kWh during my 34.2-mile commute to work. But again, I have to reiterate that the ZDX Type S is all about performance and handling.

When it comes to charging, I’m actually pleased by what I got from charging at home. The 15 miles of range I got from Level 1 charging at home doesn’t seem great, especially when it took 9.28 hours plugged in. However, I switched it to the 12 amps max charge setting — and I got better results the second time. In 12.1 hours of Level 1 charging, it added back 38 miles of range. That calculates to about a rate of 3.14 mi/hr, which is better than most other EVs I’ve tested.

240.4 miles driven in total

Averaged 2.7 mi/kWh in total

2.3 mi/kWh efficiency with mostly highway driving (34.2 miles)

38 miles of range added back in 12.1 hours with Level 1 charging

3.14 mi/hour recharge rate with Level 1 charging

2024 Acura ZDX Type S: What I Like

Stunning sporty meets luxury design

(Image credit: Future)

On the road, the 2024 Acura ZDX Type S is stunning to watch from afar. I got to drive it in both the tiger eye pearl and double apex blue paint jobs, with their piercing colors radiating in the sunlight. I also love the aggressive front grill with its signature seamless pentagon grille and Chicane daytime running lights, which blends that sporty meets luxury design that’s hard to overlook.

Neat unlocking sequence

(Image credit: Future)

All of the EVs I’ve tested running on GM’s BEV3 platform have one thing in common: they all have outstanding startup light sequences. The Acura ZDX Type S is no different. When I used the FOB to unlock it, it immediately illuminates the pentagon grill first and then proceeds to cascade to the headlights. Additionally, small details like the Acura logos illuminating the sides of the car definitely makes it understood that it’s undeniably a luxury vehicle.

Exhilarating drive

(Image credit: Future)

Inside of the driver’s seat, there’s no shortage of thrills with the way the 2024 Acura ZDX Type S handles. Not only does the dual motor supply an obscene 499 hp performance, but it’s the kind of thing that punches into high gear when I push down on the pedal. If that’s not enough, I also love the tight handling of the steering wheel that makes it a breeze to take those tight turns.

Spacious interior

(Image credit: Future)

I love the spacious interior of the Acura ZDX Type S. Not only is the drive made comfortable with the perforated Milano leather of the seats, but there’s just enough room between the steering wheel and the arm rests to make those long distance drives easy. In the rear, there’s plenty of legroom to easily fit three adults — while the trunk can be expanded by pulling the seats down to make more room for larger payloads.

Auto-lane change assist

(Image credit: Future)

Since it shares the same super cruise control system I first experienced with the Cadillac Lyriq. The Acura ZDX Type can automatically switch lanes when it senses that the person in front of you is driving at a slower speed. The entire process feels magical because the ZDX Type S will switch lanes and maintain its speed until it passes the car, which will then proceed to come back into the lane once it’s passed the slower car.

Large head-up display

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a sizable head-up display (HUD) in the Acura ZDX Type S that’s bright and sharp, perfect for those nighttime drives. Not only is it less distracting than having to look down into the cluster display to see my speed, but I also like that it will also display navigational directions. I was also surprised when it alerted me that a person was coming in close contact with the car as I was driving it, which is a helpful way of getting my attention.

Sprawling panoramic sunroof

(Image credit: Future)

This wouldn’t be an ideal luxury car if it didn’t have a sprawling sunroof. My passengers certainly enjoyed the view from their seats as nearly the entire span of the roof is covered by glass, which the front section can open up to let in some air when the weather’s nice out.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S: What I Don't Like

Inconsistencies with super cruise control

(Image credit: Future)

While I enjoy relying on smart cruise control in all the EVs I tested, the most finicky has to be the super cruise control in the BEV3 platform, Similar to my experience with the Chevrolet Equinox EV, the Acura ZDX’s super cruise control has trouble working on local roads — or when it’s nighttime. I don’t understand why this is the case, but it’s an annoyance nonetheless.

Wobbly front cup holders

(Image credit: Future)

Quickly looking at the cup holders, I initially thought the tiny fingers on the inside would help to keep cups and drinks steady in their place. I was wrong.

Instead, those fingers don’t do a whole lot to hold larger and taller cups because my Stanley bottles frequently leaned whenever I was taking tight turns.

Tiny main dashboard display

(Image credit: Future)

For a luxury vehicle, I was hoping for a larger display than the 11.3-inch touchscreen display positioned in the middle of the dashboard. Not only is it on the tinier side, but I’m also not a fan of the antiquated looking interface — much like on the Prologue. At this price point, I was hoping for something more grand like the ultrawide panoramic display in the Genesis GV80.

Poor driving efficiency

(Image credit: Future)

And finally, I still can’t get over the 2.7 mi/kWh efficiency I got from driving the Acura ZDX Type S for a week. That falls short of the 3 mi/kWh I’d like to get from all EVs, but its size and emphasis on performance are the biggest offenders for the poor efficiency.

I think it’s worth pointing out that the Honda Prologue and Chevy Equinox EV, which both are based on the same BEV3 platform, managed to get better efficiency at 3.4 and 3.9 mi/kWh respectively.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S: Bottom line

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Without a doubt one of the best looking all-electric SUVs I drove this year, the 2024 Acura ZDX Type S is all about performance and luxury features. It wins in both those areas, but at a staggering $73,500 starting cost, it makes for a tough sell given how the Cadillac Lyriq undercuts it in price.

I would argue to save yourself the money and still have the same level of luxury with the $58,000 starting cost of the Lyriq. Or perhaps save even more money, while still getting better efficiency, with the Honda Prologue. Ultimately, I would say that the Acura ZDX Type S is a bit overpriced for what it offers.