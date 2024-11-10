I drove a BMW i4 M50 Gran Coup EV for a week — here's my pros and cons

From the moment I sunk into its bucket seats and gently tapped the accelerator, I instantly knew that the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe was going to be a beast of an EV. Most of the electric vehicles I’ve driven this year have been crossovers and SUVs, so to drive an all-electric sedan is a refreshing change. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into beforehand, but after driving the 2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe for a week, I can say that it’s the most fun I’ve had all year riding an EV.

Billed as a luxury all-electric sports car, it has a starting MSRP of $70,700 — so it’s definitely on the pricier side right from the get-go. With all of the options and packages included, the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe I drove for a week comes to about $76,575. I know it’s out of my comfort zone in terms of what I’d be willing to shell out for a new car, but I can’t deny how much of a status symbol it is. In fact, it beats out the Kia EV9 for the amount of compliments it got from random people.

But of course, it needs more than good looks to convince people to buy it over other luxury EVs I’ve tested like the Lucid Air Pure, Cadillac Lyriq, and Genesis GV60. Here’s what I like and don’t like about the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe.

2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe Battery 83 kWh Motor dual motor 200–400 kW Range 267 miles Horsepower 536 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $70,700

2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe: Testing summary

(Image credit: Future)

I didn’t think I was going to drive the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe as much as I did, but at 461.5 miles, it comes up a little short of the only other EV I drove farther with the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT. Given its sporty nature, I really felt like I was a kid again playing Ridge Racer or Gran Turismo on my PS1 because of how intense it is with the acceleration and its tight steering.

Not surprisingly, the 2.9 mi/kWh efficiency I got from my week’s worth of driving falls a tad bit short of that 3 mi/kWh average. But I don’t think anyone who’s driving this EV is going to be concerned much about efficiency. It certainly could be worse. If you intend to do a lot of daily driving, it’s going to need nightly charging in order to have a decent battery level each morning — or you’ll find yourself charging more frequently at an EV station.

Speaking of charging, I ended up plugging it in at home every night with Level 1 charging to a standard outlet. It’s definitely on the slower side, averaging about 1kW charging speed, which resulted in 16 miles of range added back to the car in 7 hours and 17 minutes. I would imagine that anyone who could afford to buy this could easily pay for a Level 2 charger at home plus the permit (if necessary).

461.5 driven in total

Averaged 2.9 mi/kWh in total

16 miles of range added back in 7. 28 hours with Level 1 charging

Went from 60% to 67% charge level in that time

2.19 mi/hour recharge rate with Level 1 charging

2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe: What I Like

Tight steering

(Image credit: Future)

The tight handling of the 2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe undeniably makes it a fun drive, allowing me to take those tight curves in the road much better than say, a crossover or SUV. But equally as important, I really like how the entire car feels stable to drive with its responsive steering going in-and-out of lanes. I never once felt I was losing control of the wheel, even when I’m powering through a curve.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Intense acceleration

(Image credit: Future)

Forget having a dedicated boost button like on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N or Genesis GV60 because the i4 M50 Gran Coupe is always lightning fast no matter what drive mode it’s in. Although I kept it mostly in Eco-Pro mode, its 536 hp performance slammed me back against the seat whenever I pushed down hard on the pedal. This intense acceleration is what makes it such a thrilling drive that gets my heart pumping each and every time.

Sporty meets luxury design

(Image credit: Future)

When random people take the time out of their day to compliment your car, you know that the design is a cut above the rest. What’s surprising is that it’s actually a sedan and technically not a coupe, but regardless, the sporty meets luxury design of the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe makes it a jewel on the road. I really love the Vegas Red Metallic paint job as well because it sparkles in just the right angle.

Extra large head-up display

(Image credit: Future)

For a luxury car, I was expecting a HUD (head-up display) in the windshield at the very least given its high price tag. What’s impressive is that the HUD in the i4 M50 is above average in size, which helps that it’s also extremely sharp and bright. Not only does it allow me to keep my eyes on the road rather than looking down into the cluster display to check my speed, but I also like how it points me in the direction of where I need to go with Google Maps and Apple Maps.

Bright displays

(Image credit: Future)

Every EV I’ve tested this year has bright displays that are easy to see at night, but oftentimes I’ve had trouble making them out during the day. That’s no problem for the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe’s two displays, a 14.5-inch main touchscreen display and 12.3-inch instrument panel. Both are fashioned from high quality displays that don’t distort in the sunlight, so they produce just about the same level of contrast to make them easy to view in any condition.

Excellent sound proofing

(Image credit: Future)

What separates luxury cars from everything else is how they offer excellent sound proofing with their interior cabin space. I will say that the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe is no different because it’s deathly silent while cruising on the highways. What impressed me most was when I was picking it up from New York City.

It was on a milder day, so I had the windows initially down. But when I was approaching the Lincoln Tunnel, I shut both windows and it felt like I was in some vacuum chamber because all of the ambient sounds around me were gone. It’s like wearing a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones, but this is a car I’m talking about.

Smooth cruise control system

(Image credit: Future)

Smart cruise control isn’t just reserved for luxury cars, but what makes it slightly better here with the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe is how smooth it is with reacting to the road conditions ahead of me. Braking and acceleration are done in such a modest way that I can confidently let the car do the driving for me, plus it never once aggressively throttled the accelerator to reach cruise control speed.

Stunning lights everywhere

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

As much as the design of the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe can turn heads during the daytime, the stunning lights all around this EV makes it equally as captivating at night. In addition to the neat lighting sequence it offers when I unlock it with the keys, the brake lights on the back remind me of an Edison light bulb due to how the wires twist and turn for a neat look.

If that’s not enough, I also love the customizable interior ambient lights — as well as small touches like the spotlights that come on both sides of the front doors to illuminate the ground near it.

2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe: What I Don't Like

Minimal leg room in the rear

(Image credit: Future)

Sure it’s a sedan, but the rear back seats are indicative of a coupe. While I appreciate the convenience of dedicated doors for my passengers in the back, I feel bad that they have to feel like sardines due to the tight legroom and low clearance of the roof. For younger children this shouldn’t be a problem, but it is for everyone else.

No options for blindspot cameras

(Image credit: Future)

This one is a head scratcher because despite being a luxury car, there is no option for the blind spot cameras that I’ve found incredibly helpful in other EVs. Instead, it has the usual blind spot monitor sensors that light up the corresponding mirrors and buzzes the steering wheel to alert me. These are helpful, but I also like having a camera monitor show up in the instrument panel whenever I activate the turn signals.

Short range

(Image credit: Future)

There are EVs with less range, like the Fiat 500e EV, but the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe is able to eke out 267 miles from its 83 kWh battery. Clearly it’s not meant to be a long distance vehicle like some PHEVs I’ve tested, but it’s below the 300 miles I’d consider as good for an EV. I wouldn’t say it’s a deal breaker because of its performance and handling, but it would’ve been nice to see its range get closer to the 300-mile range.

2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe: Bottom line

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

If there’s one EV I would want to drive again for a second time, the 2025 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe tops my list for now. It’s an exciting EV that’s big on performance and handling, while still managing to catch attention with its stunning design, sharp lighting all around, and premium features. This isn’t something I’d recommend as a family vehicle due to its short range and cramped interior space, but it makes for a great second car (assuming you have the budget) to get around places in town.