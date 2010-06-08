Minimalist Digital Watch is a 4cm Square

The unimaginatively-named Sputnik is nevertheless a creatively-designed watch that shows that less is more.

Essentially a four-centimeter square that's a centimeter thick, Sputnik is a plane-jane digital watch. The watch's strap threads through a slot on the main unit, making the whole design look like a thick waistband with a flattened ornament.

Even better, Sputnik is actually available for pre-order! This means we can actually share some spec with you, for a better idea of how this tiny modern timekeeping piece works. To quote verbatim from the site:

Size: 40 x 40 x 10mm/Band Width: 30mm

Color: Black, White, Silver and 16 bright colors

Water Resistance: 3ATM

Functions: Alarm, Chronograph, Date, Time

Battery: CR2016 Battery (3.0VDC Operating Voltage)

Module: 32,768Hertz Quartz Crystal Oscillation Frequency

Display: TDF LCD Display

Electroluminescent(EL): Backlight (with Auto – EL option)

Case Material: ABS plastic

Case Back: ABS plastic /Screw In

Wristband: Silicone and ABS plastic buckle

Warranty: 1 Year

You can order Vadim Kibardin's creation through the link below. Unfortunately, as Kibardin's online shop isn't 100% working yet, you'll have to inquire for specific details on price and shipping costs.

Sputnik @ Kibardindesign