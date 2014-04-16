8 Religious Apps to Nourish the Soul

The Bible (Android, iOS, Windows Phone) (Free)

The free Bible app (Android, iOS, Windows Phone) is exactly what it sounds like, and is so much more. Not only do you get Christianity's holy books in the palm of your hand, you also get Bible translations in more than 400 languages (depending on version), with the option to listen to audio Bibles and downloadable texts for offline use. The Bible app also provides numerous study plans, devotional guides, highlighting, bookmarking and social features that let you share your favorite verses and see a stream of you and your friends Bible activities such as shared, read and highlighted passages.