8 Religious Apps to Nourish the Soul
8 Religious Apps to Nourish the Soul
The proliferation of apps to help people worship proves that technology and religion need not be enemies. These Android, iOS and Windows Phone apps can be an effective and efficient way to spread the good word, regardless of your specific religion. Here are eight apps that can help you evangelize and educate yourself whether you're a Christian, a Jew or a Muslim.
The Bible (Android, iOS, Windows Phone) (Free)
The free Bible app (Android, iOS, Windows Phone) is exactly what it sounds like, and is so much more. Not only do you get Christianity's holy books in the palm of your hand, you also get Bible translations in more than 400 languages (depending on version), with the option to listen to audio Bibles and downloadable texts for offline use. The Bible app also provides numerous study plans, devotional guides, highlighting, bookmarking and social features that let you share your favorite verses and see a stream of you and your friends Bible activities such as shared, read and highlighted passages.
Church Caster Lite (Android, iOS) (Free)
Church Caster Lite (Android, iOS) is a podcatcher that delivers the latest sermons and inspirational speeches by a variety of Christian speakers and preachers. Among the variety podcasts included are Joel Osteen Audio, Max Lucado Audio and Rick Warren's Ministry Podcast. Users can also easily look up any scriptural quotes in the discussion with their choice of 20 versions of the Bible bundled along with the app.
TWR 360 (Android, iOS) (Free)
From Christian ministry Trans World Radio comes the TWR 360 app (Android, iOS), a free tool that provides users with a wealth of Christian resources such as radio programs, podcasts, videos and articles in a variety of languages. Participating ministries and speakers include Thru the Bible, Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah, FamilyLife Today, Craig Church Ministries and Keep Believing Ministries.
Missio (Android, iOS) (Free)
Launched in May 2013 with the blessing of Pope Francis, the Missio app (Android, iOS) is a news aggregator focused on Catholic news and concerns. Missio brings together news, articles and videos from various sources such as FIDES, the Vatican News Agency and the Catholic News Agency. The goal is to keep Catholics in touch with the lastest happenings affecting the global Catholic Church.
The Pope App (Android, iOS) (Free)
Pope Francis has been something of a social media rock star, with a charismatic personality and a knack for engaging with Catholics both young and old. In-line with his modern image is The Pope App (Android, iOS), a Vatican-sponsored product that allows Catholics to keep up to date with up-and-coming papal events, news, official speeches, media galleries, the Pontifical Twitter account, and live webcam feeds from various Vatican landmarks.
Pocket Torah (Android, iOS) (Free)
Created with the support of the Jewish New Media Innovation Fund, the Pocket Torah app (Android, iOS) is designed to aid users to learn the weekly Torah and Haftarah for free and on the go. The app includes the texts both in the original Hebrew as well as in translation, and also includes on demand audio by tapping on verses.
Quran Touch HD / Quran Android (iOS / Android) (Free)
The Quran Touch HD app (iOS) and Quran Android brings the words of Muhammad to life on your smartphone or tablet. Both apps provide the full text with numerous translations in a variety of languages, as well numerous Tafsir (commentaries), audio recitations, bookmarking, highlighting and sharing tools.
iSalam / Qibla Finder (iOS / Android) (Free)
We all get turned around from time to time, but for Muslims seeking to pray toward Kaabah in Mecca that can be particularly frustrating when in an unfamiliar location. Of course, there's an app just for that. iSalam on iOS and Qibla Finder on Android are free smartphone apps that take advantage of your smartphone or tablet's GPS sensors and internal compass in order to aid devotees in finding the Qibla, or direction of the Kaabah toward which you'll pray.