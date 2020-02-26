The best photo organizer apps in 2020

For an easy way to manage your snapshots, we've rounded up the best photo organizer apps for Android and iOS. Good photo management apps can make sorting and cleaning up your snapshots a simple task, with built-in organizer tools, photo editors, social sharing features and cloud storage.

Mobile camera tech is constantly improving (see our roundup of the best camera phones for proof) and we're taking more and more snaps on our smartphones. While the stock photos apps on your iPhone or Android device provide some neat built-in features, they don't tick every box.

These photo organizer apps make managing your photos super simple, so you'll never have to scroll through a million selfies to find what you're looking for. While you're here, you might also want to check out our pick of the best Android camera apps.

Google Photos

(Image credit: Google)

Price: Free

Free Download here: Android, iOS

Google Photos is the stock Android photo manager (also available on iOS) and it deserves mention for a ton of great features. Google Photos boasts unlimited cloud storage space and cross-device syncing for your photos (with minimal compression), as well as the option to store original quality photos in your Drive space. The app can be set to automatically back up and sync your photos so that your snaps are always safe, and the app displays it all by date.

A smart Assistant feature can help you set up albums, collages, grouped photo stories and animated photos. There's even a powerful "visual search" feature that works even on untagged, unlabeled photos. Google is continually refining the mix with additions like new editing tools and refinements to the Assistant.

Flickr

(Image credit: Flickr)

Price: Free

Free Download here: Android, iOS

Flickr still offers a good deal in the online photo storage business, but that's about to change. Previously offering users 1 terabyte of free cloud storage, the photo management app now limits free users to 1,000 photos stored online for free. If that's not enough for you, upgrade to the paid Pro package for perks such as unlimited storage at full resolution, and support for videos at up to 10 minutes in length. Flickr includes automatic uploading, as well as smart search features.

That means that organization isn't as dependent on users manually tagging each photo. The default Camera Roll groups your photos by date, and social features let you share your photos as well as keep track of images shared by your friends and other users.

Amazon Photos

(Image credit: Amazon)

Price: Free

Free Download here: Android, iOS

Previously exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, Amazon's cloud photo storage service has since opened up to everyone as Amazon Photos. Prime Photos provides Prime subscribers with unlimited cloud storage of their original resolution photos, as well as 5GB for video and document storage, while free users get a combined limit of 5GB for photos and videos.

The app automatically syncs so your photos can be accessed from any device with a connection, and the app includes a wealth of organizational features and AI-assisted search. Amazon recently updated Prime Photos with enhanced family sharing features, allowing you to share your unlimited photo storage with up to five family members, as well as a new shared Family Vault.

Slidebox

(Image credit: Slidebox)

Price: Free

Free Download here: Android, iOS

Photo organizer app Slidebox takes a Tinder-like approach to sorting through your picture reel – there's a quick, swipe-driven interface for sifting through your locally-stored photos, screenshots and other assorted images. When you enter the app, all of your unsorted photos are presented to you in a queue. Swiping left or right moves through your queue, swiping up tosses a photo into a trash bin, and tapping on a series of labels at the bottom of the screen allows you to save photos into albums or create new ones.

In addition, there are tools for comparing similar photos and sharing entire albums over email or text. The iOS version also offers a subscription-based cloud backup option for up to 10,000 images at $4.99 per month. Otherwise, Slidebox is a compact tool that's all about getting your photos right into the albums you want them in.

Ever

(Image credit: Ever)

Price: Free

Free Download here: Android, iOS

Another option for unlimited high-resolution cloud storage for your photos is Ever. The app allows you to import photos from your phone, as well as Facebook, Google, Instagram and Dropbox. Ever automatically backs up your photos as you take them, and all photos are private by default, shared only if you want to. The free tier allows for photo backups at high quality and access through the phone or tablet app, while the premium subscription ($11.99 per month) allows for backup at original resolutions, video backups, a desktop app and an auto-organization feature.

Memoria Photo

(Image credit: Memoria Photo)

Price: Free

Free Download here: Android

Memoria Photo is an all-around Android gallery replacement app that lets you sort your locally stored photos either by date or into albums, complete with basic slideshows, search filters, and pinned albums that you can quickly view on startup. Users can cast their photos with Google’s Chromecast devices, customize album covers, and hide the visibility of selected albums. A Memoria Pro premium upgrade removes advertising, adds both a zoom-in viewer and an encrypted vault for your photos, and offers up a ton of customizations and themes.

Zyl

(Image credit: Zyl)

Price: Free

Free Download here: iOS, Android

Originally built as an AI-powered gallery app, Zyl has since pivoted into a photo memories app that uses AI to resurface photos of important moments like celebrations, weddings, anniversaries, and more. Every day, the app presents a new Zyl to you, complete with a short animation framing your photos, delivering a small surprise every morning.

You can then share your Zyl through social media or email. Zyl uses your phone’s native photo library, never going to the cloud or Zyl’s servers (unless you share a Zyl), though you can expand the library of photos the app goes through by connecting it to cloud databases like your Google Photos account. Zyl won’t be your everyday photo management app, but is a neat way to bring back old photo memories.

Photosync

(Image credit: Photosync)

Price: Free (Android) / $2.99 (iOS)

Free (Android) / $2.99 (iOS) Download here: Android, iOS

PhotoSync aims to take the pain out of moving your photos to and from your mobile devices and your desktop, with file transfers over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or personal hotspot. PhotoSync supports cross-platform transfers, so you can move photos and videos from your Android to iOS devices and vice versa, as well as through a variety of supported cloud storage platforms. Desktop transfers can be achieved through a browser interface, or through a desktop companion app for Windows and macOS machines. As a bonus, PhotoSync also supports the transfer of RAW photos complete with metadata.

A+ Gallery

(Image credit: A+ Gallery)

Price: Free

Free Download here: Android

A+ Gallery tries to work in a bit of an iOS-style aesthetic to Android photo management, with bright gallery modes sorted by year, collection, or moment. Cloud support lets you backup photos to Dropbox, Amazon, or a Facebook album, and a color-based search lets you easily find photos with a particularly dominant color. Additional visual themes can be unlocked by sharing an install link with other users. It's an OK gallery, with some convenient cloud storage support and some cute features.

Piktures Gallery

(Image credit: Piktures Gallery)

Price: Free

Free Download here: Android

Piktures uses a slick three-pane interface to help you navigate your photo collection. The main center pain displays the currently selected album. Swiping right brings up a tiled list of your albums that you can sort as you see fit, while swiping to the left shows you geotagged labels for sorting your images by location. An optional Calendar view also places your photos on a calendar for sorting images by date taken. Additional tools include a slideshow mode, resizing tools, a video or GIF player and a photo vault for hiding images.

F-Stop Gallery

(Image credit: F-Stop)

Price: Free

Free Download here: Android

Users looking for a more powerful photo organizer app on Android devices can also check out F-Stop Gallery. It includes loads of tools such as tagging, smart galleries, ratings, favorites and other features to manage and categorize your mobile images. Photos can be organized by folder or album, automatically sorted through smart galleries, or custom sorted through drag and drop. Users can read image metadata, exclude folders from gallery search, password protect photos and more. A pro key unlocks further features such as nested albums, the ability to write metadata and other premium features.