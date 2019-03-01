Heathers (1988) — Comedy — 95% Rotten Tomatoes

Guillermo Del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth is the epitome of an instant classic. A dark fantasy film taking place in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War, the movie centers around young Ofelia, who's sent (with her ill mother) to live with her new stepfather, Captain Vidal, a ruthless leader in the Spanish army. On his property, though, Ofelia meets a fairy, who introduces her to the old faun, a creepy brilliantly-designed entity that presents her with interesting news: she's a princess. But before the faun can help right Ofelia's life, and introduce her to her real dad, she has to perform a trip of dangerous tasks. Beautifully shot, emotionally strong and completely unique, Pan's Labyrinth is a must-stream.

The Wachowski's interpretation of Alan Moore's graphic novel V For Vendetta was instantly iconic upon release. Hugo Weaving attempts to steal the show, with a maniacal performance as the Guy Fawkes-masked vigilante known as V, but Natalie Portman doesn't let him get away with it. As Evey Hammond, Portman displays equal parts vulnerability and strength, and grounds this at-times campy film with an emotional core. Credit: Warner Bros

This blast of retro-action goodness gives the mighty Kong the CGI treatment that he's always deserved. Somehow, this Kong doesn't fall into the uncanny valley, and provides actual human emotion, thanks to the motion capture-based acting done by Andy Serkis (Gollum from Lord of The Rings). Jack Black brings a touch of manic energy as Carl Denham, the raconteur trying to make his millions off of Kong.

Howard Hughes, the famous director and pilot, comes to life in The Aviator, a big-budget biopic of the highest order, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as the titular Aviator. Instead of telling his life story, The Aviator starts with Hughes' time at RKO studios and then moves onto his overly-ambitious years trying to get his oversized plane off the ground. One of director Martin Scorsese's last great films, The Aviator is impeccably, and accurately, stylish, telling Hughes' life story, in that magnificent old-Hollywood style. DiCaprio imbues the role with an intense energy, and his delivery creates more than a few unforgettable lines, including the simple-sounding, but massively impactful "way of the future."

Kicking is key in both kung fu and futbol, so director/actor Stephen Chow made an excellent call and combined them in Shaolin Soccer. Chow plays "Mighty Steel Leg" Sing, a Shaolin kung fu master who's having trouble finding followers and spreading the good word. His fortunes improve when he meets a Golden Foot Fung, a soccer star who's also struggling. When the two unite to combine their complimentary skills and try and field a team trained with both of their expertises, you get a visually dynamic film to marvel at.

Twisting tales of hitmen, cleaners, boxers, dancers and robbers dance together marvelously in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. An instant cult classic worthy of multiple viewings, each story manages to crash into another at least once, in ways you may not expect. Never seen it before? stop everything to power your nose, pour a milkshake and enjoy this classic. This movie contains signature performances from Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman, and Christopher Walken delivers an insane monologue so perfectly that this movie belongs in a museum.

Even if you'd rather watch Hannibal Lecter with a beer than his prefered Chianti, director Jonathan Demme's Silence of the Lambs is required viewing for all cinephiles. While Anthony Hopkins' performance as Dr. Lecter is the most iconic, Jodie Foster's work as Clarice Strong is equally powerful, as she sleuths out the truth behind Buffalo Bill, a serial killer performing disgusting, gruesome things to his victims. Keep an eye out for musician Chris Isaak, who has a small role as a SWAT commander.

What happens when you find out that your whole life has been a lie? That's the key question at the center of The Truman Show, which finds Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank, the unwitting star of an always-on live TV program. If you've been curious about Netflix's Black Mirror, but want something less jarring, this is a strong option.

Disney movies aren't long for Netflix's library — Disney Play will take them before you know it — so you better watch Mulan here while you still can. Its vivid animation allows the characters to practically leap off the screen, and its tale of rebellion against familial obligation will keep its story in your heart. And there's something for the even-younger kids, with Mushu, the colorful dragon.

If you've never seen SE7EN, and only heard people jokingly question each other, "WHAT'S IN THE BOX?" it's time for you to fire up Netflix. One of director David Fincher's finest films, it tracks detectives David Mills (Brad Pitt) and William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) as they organize the manhunt for a serial killer played by Kevin Spacey. The film's dark direction is balanced by Morgan Freeman's charisma as a too-old-for-this detective on the precipice of retirement.

Scandal simmers, and then erupts, as an investigation into a popular 1950's quiz show reveals a conspiracy of fraud. This Robert Redford-directed film does an excellent job of showing audiences the intricacy of the con performed behind the scenes. Its richest drama, though, comes from the process of squeezing confessions out of the contestants who benefitted from the lies.

High school can be murder. So asserts Heathers, a black comedy from director Michael Lehmann. Veronica (Winona Ryder) becomes disillusioned with her fellow clique members (all named Heather), and hatches a plot with her boyfriend to get back at them in the most lethal way possible. When popular students start showing up dead, Veronica must determine how far she'll go.