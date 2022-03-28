Oscar winners 2022: How to stream all the movies online

Where you can watch the 2022 Oscar winners online

Will Smith holds an Oscar trophy while attending the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The envelopes have been opened and the trophies handed out to the Oscar winners 2022. The 94th Academy Awards honored the year's best movies and performances, from CODA and Dune to Jessica Chastain and Will Smith.

This year, Oscars returned to a traditional ceremony overseen by hosts Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. But the proceedings became memorable for all the wrong reasons, when Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage for making an insensitive joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the aftermath, the slap is dominating talk of the 2022 Oscars. Not CODA's historic win as the first streaming movie to take Best Picture. Not the historic win by Jane Campion, just the third woman to be named Best Director. Not the stirring, heartwarming speeches given by supporting actor winners Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur. 

It's unfortunate because this year's Oscar movies deserve their moment in the sun. Here's the full list of 2022 Oscar winners and where to find them streaming online. 

Best Picture

Emilia Jones signs I love you in CODA

Best Director

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in The Power of the Dog

  • WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Will Smith as Richard Williams in King Richard, with Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams in background

  • WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos (stream on Prime Video)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! (stream on Netflix)
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (stream on Apple TV Plus)

Best Actress

  • WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (stream on HBO Max)
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (stream on Netflix)
  • Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (buy on Amazon or Apple)
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer (stream on Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor

  • WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

  • WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter 
  • Judi Dench, Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • WINNER: CODA
    Screenplay by Siân Heder
  • Drive My Car
    Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
  • Dune
    Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
  • The Lost Daughter
    Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • The Power of the Dog
    Written by Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

  • WINNER: Belfast
    Written by Kenneth Branagh
  • Don’t Look Up
    Screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota
  • King Richard
    Written by Zach Baylin
  • Licorice Pizza
    Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
  • The Worst Person in the World (rent/buy on Amazon or Apple)
    Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best International Film

  • WINNER: Drive My Car - Japan
  • Flee - Denmark (stream on Hulu)
  • The Hand of God - Italy (stream on Netflix)
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan (rent/buy on Amazon or Apple)
  • The Worst Person in the World - Norway

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature Film

Best Cinematography

  • WINNER: Dune - Greig Fraser
  • Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
  • The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
  • West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski

Best Film Editing

  • WINNER: Dune - Joe Walker
  • Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin
  • King Richard - Pamela Martin
  • The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
  • Tick, Tick…Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best Production Design

  • WINNER: Dune
    Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Best Costume Design

  • WINNER: Cruella - Jenny Beavan (stream on Disney Plus)
  • Cyrano (buy on Amazon or Apple)
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
  • Coming 2 America (stream on Prime Video)
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • House of Gucci (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)

Best Original Score

  • WINNER: Dune - Hans Zimmer
  • Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell
  • Encanto - Germaine Franco
  • Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
  • The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

  • WINNER: "No Time To Die" from No Time to Die (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)
    Music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
  • "Be Alive" from King Richard Music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
  • "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto Music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • "Down To Joy" from Belfast Music and lyric by Van Morrison
  • "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days (stream on Hulu)
    Music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best Sound

  • WINNER: Dune
    Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
  • Belfast
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

  • WINNER: Dune
    Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
  • Free Guy (stream on Disney Plus or HBO Max)
  • No Time to Die 
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (stream on Disney Plus)
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home (buy on Amazon or Apple)

Best Animated Short Film

  • WINNER: The Windshield Wiper - Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez (stream on YouTube)
  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin

Best Live Action Short Film

  • WINNER: The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed (stream on YouTube)
  • The Dress
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold
  • Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • WINNER: The Queen of Basketball - Ben Proudfoot (stream on YouTube)
  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies
