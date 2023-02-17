Best Peacock movies in February 2023

Peacock has slowly become one of the best streaming services, and the best Peacock movies are a major key as to why. While some subscribe to Peacock for the service's solid shows (we love We Are Lady Parts and Poker Face) and some of its live events (sports, SNL and WWE included), the service has slowly collected an excellent cinematic library.

So, we've decided to dig through Peacock and put together a list of the movies that Peacock subscribers have no excuses about. Some appear on our regular roundup of the new movies and shows to watch every weekend, while others are outright classics you need to see to be a true fan of the genres they represent.

We're going to keep adding to this list, but with representation from a modern action classic, the new horror king's latest flick, an Oscar-buzz driver and multiple beloved comedies, our guide to the best movies on Peacock should have you busy through Oscar season.

We make this list by diving deep in the Peacock archives, and using both our own expertise and the wider critical consensus. And we're going to keep it up to date as movies come and go from Peacock.

The best movies on Peacock to stream now

Tár (2022)

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is shattering glass ceilings in the world of classical music. Not only is she the first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, ready to publish a book about herself titled Tár on Tár and preparing for a massively important live performance of Mahler's Fifth Symphony. But underneath the seams, rumors and accusations of Tár's misdeeds threaten to ruin her career.

Not only is the film Tár praised for Blanchett's measured yet riveting performance, but it's also gotten a lot of praise for how it chooses to tell its story. It doesn't seem interested in answering all of your questions, but it's exploration of a success story that's unraveling doesn't exactly need those truths.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stars: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Mark Strong

Director: Todd Field

Nope (2022)

(Image credit: Universal via YouTube)

Otis Jr. (aka "OJ," played by Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald ("Em," Keke Palmer) Haywood inherited their way into the horse-training business. At Haywood Hollywood Horses, Otis trains horses to get them ready to be involved with big productions, and Emerald, well, she's around to be the social face of the business. But when a mystery arises above their ranch, the Haywood siblings and their neighbors have to think fast if they want to survive.

And when Nope dives into its suspenseful second and third acts, you'll be white-knuckling the nearest arm-rest or hand as you wonder what you're seeing. A fantastic and thrilling ride awaits everyone at the end of the road, but just make sure you avoid trailers — the final commercials reveal too much.

Genre: Sci-Fi thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Stephen Yeun, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott

Director: Jordan Peele

Easy A (2010)

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Olive (Emma Stone) is a high schooler who's a bit ahead of the curve, at least when it comes to being sly and dropping one-liners. But when she makes up a raunch story about a very boring weekend, her local gossip monger (Amanda Bynes) manages to overhear just enough to be dangerous.

Stone's first chance to lead a film proved to be a hit, as Easy A is beloved for her charm and charisma that drives you to believe in her and the movie's gossip-driven story. Also, Easy A has a stacked cast of known scene-stealers (see below0 in supporting roles as well.

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Stars: Emma Stone, Pen Badgley, Amanda Bynes, Dan Byrd, Patricia Clarkson, Stanley Tucci, Thomas Haden Church, Malcolm McDowell, Lisa Kudrow

Director: Will Gluck

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

(Image credit: Lifestyle pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)

Based on James Baldwin's novel of the same title, Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk arrived with a tall legacy to meet. Fortunately it was received with massive applause. Told out of sequence, Beale Street follows Clementine "Tish" Rivers (KiKi Layne) and Alonzo "Fonny" Hunt (Stephan James) through turbulent times in the 1970's, where racially-motivated cops arrest Fonny on charges he's innocent of. This changes their lives forever, as Tish's

Beautifully shot, with powerful performances to match, If Beale Street Could Talk received multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Co-star Regina King, who plays Tish's mother, home the gold for Best Supporting Actress from both shows.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stars: Stephan James, KiKi Layne, Regina King, Brian Tyree Henry, Colman Domingo

Director: Barry Jenkins

Men In Black (1997)

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo)

James Darrell Edwards III (Smith) is having one hell of a career transition. Once just a simple NYPD detective, James falls down the proverbial rabbit hole when following a criminal on the run. Soon, he meets Agent K (Jones), who brings him into the Men in Black organization, a long established group that is basically the FBI but for alien activity. Here, James becomes Agent J, and gets a bevy of new toys. Armed with memory-eroding neuralizers, Agents J and K follow a series of leads to solve a mystery that threatens life on Earth.

Incredibly watchable (and rewatchable), Men in Black thrives off of Smith and Jones' effortless chemistry, as the former is the young and annoying rookie to the latter's grizzled veteran. A fantastic supporting cast and delightful (especially for their era) visual effects will keep you entertained throughout.

Genre: Sci-Fi comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stars: Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D'Onofrio, Rip Torn

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

John Wick (2014)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Whether you've still yet to watch a John Wick movie, or you're a regular at The Continental (Mr. Wick's hotel of choice), it's always a good time to hit play on the first John Wick film. Its premise is far from simple — a slightly-underground culture of hitmen and assassins lurk in every corner you're not in at the moment — and its action is even more complicated. But the cause of all the drama is simple: a very bad person killed the dog that John Wick (Reeves) loved, and now Mr. Wick is out for revenge.

John Wick basically invented a new version of fight scenes for movies with its "Gun Fu" that combines firearms with multiple combat styles, including grappling and hand-to-hand combat. Silly and amazing, John Wick was so good they're gonna keep making more of them until they get tired.

Genre: Action thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Dean Winters, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Willem Dafoe

Director:

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

(Image credit: cineclassico / Alamy Stock Photo)

If you trace the path of infection of zombies in TV and movies, from The Last of Us to its deepest origins, you'll find George A. Romero's debut film from 1968. The original Night of the Living Dead focuses on a pack of survivors fleeing into an abandoned house due to a peculiar phenomenon of dead bodies rising from the nearby graveyard with a case of the munchies.

Shot in black and white, Night of the Living Dead's aesthetic offered something new for the time by taking everything away from those fleeing the undead. The result is an unsettling movie that created a genre, and is one of the best movies on Peacock.

Genre: Zombie horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stars: Duane Jones, Judith O'Dea, Karl Hardman, Marilyn Eastman, Judith Ridley, Keith Wayne

Director: George A. Romero

Scarface (1983)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Often imitated, never duplicated and manic on a sky-high level, Tony Montana (Pacino) is a drug lord who stands alone. And Montana gets all the time he needs to be more than just a caricature of his industry. Brian De Palma's epic film stretches out over nearly three hours, and in it we see Montana rise from hitman and immigrant to kingpin who finds himself in the targets of the Miami police.

While Scarface isn't for everyone, it's impossible to deny Al Pacino's intensity as Montana. Scarface's version of Miami is ultimately memorable as well, with vibrant colors and Giorgio Moroder's thumping score.

Genre: Crime drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Stars: Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Robert Loggia

Director: Brian De Palma

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

Tina Turner's life was, in ways both good and bad, ideal for dramatization. And Brian Gibson's What's Love Got To Do With It is an all-time great biopic that's still worth watching all these years later. While many know about the abusive relationship between Tina (Angela Basset) and Ike Turner (Laurence Fishburne), this film shows how the two met, how Ike played a role in her career's rising years.

What's Love Got To Do With It is grounded by phenomenal and nuanced portrayals from its leads, even though the script doesn't have many shades of gray. Bassett, in particular, is lauded for making her version of Tina Turner work, despite not looking like the iconic singer.

Genre: Biographic drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stars: Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Jenifer Lewis

Director: Brian Gibson

Winter's Bone (2010)

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo)

Before the Hunger Games hit the big screen, many knew Jennifer Lawrence was going to be a star because of Winter's Bone. Ree Dolly (Lawrence) is a teen who's sadly pushed into being the responsible one far too early, as her criminal father is on the run and her mother's mentally checked out. And things ramp up in drama when Ree finds out her father put their home up for bond — which forces her to hunt him down in Missouri's Ozarks mountains.

While this wasn't Lawrence's first film role, she was still lauded heavily for delivering such an impressive performance as a newcomer. And she helps ground the misery of Winter's Bone by giving you someone to root for, even though you know Ree shouldn't be in this situation.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stars: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey, Garret Dillahunt, Sheryl Lee, Tate Taylor

Director: Debra Granik

Step Brothers (2008)

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures via Netflix)

Yes, Step Brothers isn't high art. No collection of the best movies on Peacock, though, would be complete without a good, silly laugh-fest. And that's what this story of dueling cases of arrested development has to offer. The story all begins when the parents of Brennan (Ferrell) and Dale (Reilly)'s parents hit it off, forcing them — grown adults who live at home — to share a space. Fortunately, they realize they might just be best friends.

While Ferrell and Reilly were already acknowledged as a winning pair, Step Brothers is also a winner thanks to the excellent supporting cast. Not only does it feature Kathryn Hahn before the Hahn-aissance began, but it's also got a pre-Party Down Adam Scott. Now get yourself ready for the Catalina Wine Mixer and hit 'play.'

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

Stars: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Richard Jenkins, Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott

Director: Adam McKay

