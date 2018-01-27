Trending

How to Use Wireless Headphones with the Nintendo Switch

By

Nintendo secretly gave support for wireless headphones to the Switch, but only for specific models. Here's how to get set up.

I love my Nintendo Switch, and while I bet you do, too, I'm guessing you're also annoyed it doesn't support Bluetooth headphones. Fortunately, the console does support wireless listening, as long as you've got a supported pair of USB-based cans or buds, and the matching receiver.

After seeing reports of this possibility online, I nearly jumped with joy when I discovered that my Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 520 USB headphones worked with the Switch. The process is also amazingly easy, so you won't need much time.

The one key X-factor of the process is making sure your headphones are supported. Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn't released any official list of which wireless headsets work with the Switch.

1. Dock your Switch.

2. Open the door on the back of the dock.

3. Connect the USB receiver for your headphones to the open port.

If your headset works, congrats! Also, one note: there's no software option to stop using the headphones, so you'll need to unplug the receiver if you want to switch the audio output method.

We at Tom's Guide found that the Turtle Beach Ear Force 450 and 520 headsets work with the Switch, and iMore is reporting that supported Switch headsets include the following models:

According to that report, these headsets (sadly) do not work:

MORE: Best Nintendo Switch Games to Play Now

But even if your model is not listed (as ours were not), it's still worth trying, and as I said, rather easy to test out.

Credit: Tom's Guide

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • famicomplicated 27 February 2018 14:29
    My Sony Gold ones stopped working recently.
    Works in other devices, not on Switch.
    They did work fine until possibly the last update.
    Can someone else confirm?
    Reply
  • pabloabrego89 27 February 2018 14:57
    Can you control the volume using the build on buttons on the turtle beach 450?
    Reply
  • tom.wallace.wa 22 March 2018 21:16
    I confirmed that Logitech G930 headset works with the Switch as well using a USB-C adapter. I went with this adapter: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01EL4PVFE/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
    Reply