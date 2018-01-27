How to Use Wireless Headphones with the Nintendo Switch

I love my Nintendo Switch, and while I bet you do, too, I'm guessing you're also annoyed it doesn't support Bluetooth headphones. Fortunately, the console does support wireless listening, as long as you've got a supported pair of USB-based cans or buds, and the matching receiver.

After seeing reports of this possibility online, I nearly jumped with joy when I discovered that my Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 520 USB headphones worked with the Switch. The process is also amazingly easy, so you won't need much time.

The one key X-factor of the process is making sure your headphones are supported. Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn't released any official list of which wireless headsets work with the Switch.

1. Dock your Switch.

2. Open the door on the back of the dock.

3. Connect the USB receiver for your headphones to the open port.

If your headset works, congrats! Also, one note: there's no software option to stop using the headphones, so you'll need to unplug the receiver if you want to switch the audio output method.

We at Tom's Guide found that the Turtle Beach Ear Force 450 and 520 headsets work with the Switch, and iMore is reporting that supported Switch headsets include the following models:

Creative Sound Blaster Tactic3D Rage

Creative Wireless HS-1200

Logitech H800

LucidSound LS30

PDP Legendary Sound of Justice

Plantronics Audio 510

PlayStation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset

PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset

PlayStation 3 Wireless Headset

Steelseries Siberia 800

Turtle Beach Ear Force PX3

Turtle Beach Ear Force P11

According to that report, these headsets (sadly) do not work:

But even if your model is not listed (as ours were not), it's still worth trying, and as I said, rather easy to test out.

