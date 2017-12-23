Trending

Take 40 Percent Off These iPhone Battery Replacement Kits

Keep your iPhone running like new with one of these discounted battery replacement kits.

This week Apple came clean and admitted what many users have suspected for a long time: The tech giant slows down older iPhones by throttling their CPUs.

However, Apple explained that it does this to keep older iPhones — and their deteriorating batteries — running at optimal performance. The only way to avoid a system slowdown is to have Apple or a third party replace your iPhone's old battery with a new one.

If you're strapped for cash or just feeling adventurous, you could try replacing the battery by yourself. Should you go that route, Amazon is discounting a handful of battery replacement kits for the iPhone 6 through iPhone 7 as seen below. To get the discounted price, just mouse over the "40% off 1 item" text under the price and click on the coupon button to redeem your coupon.

The deals are only valid for a limited time and each kit comes with the corresponding battery, repair tools, and instruction manual.

