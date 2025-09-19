<a id="elk-d575051f-e881-4a27-b3e5-3ba662fa9158"></a><h2 id="which-iphone-should-you-get">Which iPhone should you get?</h2><a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/iphones/iphone-17-pro-vs-iphone-17-pro-max-which-pro-iphone-is-best-for-you" id="444b8d91-7588-4068-9f40-9ea5d931a204"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="fUtMq4SSzt2mwtKdugBpD9" name="iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone Air vs iPhone 17" alt="iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 being held aloft" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/fUtMq4SSzt2mwtKdugBpD9.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="822024a9-8062-4985-8633-a6b7849c1752">Welcome to our iPhone 17 launch live blog! I'm Louis, the deals EIC at Tom's Guide. I've been an iPhone user since the iPhone 6s and in this blog I'll be tracking the best deals on all things iPhone.</p><p>If you've already ordered your iPhone &mdash; congrats! May the shipping gods expedite your delivery. If you're still uncertain, here's our take on each of Apple's new phones. We've benchmarked each phone for performance, run countless battery tests, and compared them to their predecessors.</p><p><strong></strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/iphones/apple-iphone-17-review"><strong>iPhone 17 review</strong></a><strong></strong><br><strong></strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/iphones/iphone-air-review"><strong>iPhone Air review</strong></a><strong></strong><br><strong></strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/iphones/apple-iphone-17-pro-review"><strong>iPhone 17 Pro review</strong></a><strong></strong><br><strong></strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/iphones/iphone-17-pro-max-review"><strong>iPhone 17 Pro Max review</strong></a><strong></strong></p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>