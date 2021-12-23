Simba Hybrid mattress review 2021

There’s plenty of comfort and support on offer with the Simba Hybrid for the more affordable price, and side-sleepers in particular will enjoy this mattress. However, if you’re lighter in weight or looking for higher levels of plushness, then you might want to try one of Simba’s other hybrids. The cover on ours was also a little loose-fitting, and one of our stomach sleepers found the mattress quite firm, but otherwise there's little to quibble about here.

Simba Hybrid mattress: Review in brief

Simba’s most affordable mattress

Breathable and cooling for hot sleepers

Good for side sleepers in particular

As one of the UK’s best mattresses for anyone wanting a hybrid for much less, we have high hopes for the Simba Hybrid. The RRP is £659 for a single, with a kids size costing £429, making it the cheapest Simba mattress overall, especially how it’s often discounted by up to 41%.

Simba used 70 prototypes and the “body data of 10 million sleepers” to create the original Simba Hybrid mattress. The brand also makes the very bold claim that this mattress will give you the “perfect night’s sleep”. We tested this out for ourselves, sleeping on the Simba Hybrid for four consecutive weeks before delivering our review verdict.

For the low price you get five layers, including a comfort layer comprising up to 2,500 titanium Simba Aerocoils, and a zoned base ensuring stability at the foundation. Other features include temperature-regulation in the form of airy open-cell graphite-infused Simbatex, plus a breathable sleep surface. The Simba Hybrid is made with non-toxic materials, all of which are 100% recyclable.

(Image credit: Simba Sleep)

So, what did we think? The Simba Hybrid mattress was comfortable from the get-go, especially for side sleeping, although a couple of our testers struggled to get cosy sleeping on their fronts. The cooling was excellent, and the motion transfer was also very good with minimal movement both with solo sleepers and co-sleepers.

Simba Hybrid: At a glance Best for: Back and side sleepers, hot sleepers

Type: Bed-in-a-box

Price: £429-£1,159

Firmness: Medium-firm (5.5-6 out of 10)

Trial period: 200 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Material: Simba-Pure foam, graphite-infused Simbatex foam, Titanium alloy

Depth: 25cm

Weight: 19.5kg-41kg

Sizes: Kids, single, small double, double, king, super king, EU single, EU double, EU queen

After a couple of weeks, the mattress became particularly supportive for our heavier weight tester, who woke feeling more rested, and with fewer aches and pains. Our testers reported changing sleeping positions less during the night too, and had more restful sleep.

Overall, we found the Simba Hybrid mattress to be a reliable choice, with impressive cooling and enough stability and comfort to support average body weights, although if you are lighter in weight you might find the Simba Hybrid a little too firm.

For enhanced support and pressure relief, check out the two other hybrids in the Simba range: the seven-layer Hybrid Pro (priced from £1,059) and the 10-layer Simba Hybrid Luxe (priced from £1,249). Like many of the best mattress in a box brands, Simba offers a 200-night risk free trial on all of its hybrids, plus free delivery and a 10-year guarantee, which is average.

The award-winning Simba Hybrid packs in a lot of tech and cooling comfort for the reasonable price. It uses a mix of foam and coils, and the firmness went down very well with the side sleepers on our review panel. Look out for regular offers at Simba too, with big savings for new customers.

Simba Hybrid Mattress review: Materials

The Simba Hybrid mattress is carbon neutral (Image credit: Simba)

Uses 100% recyclable materials

CertiPUR non-toxic guarantee

Mattress made in zero-waste UK factory

The five layers of the Simba Hybrid each offer qualities that combine to provide overall comfort and cooling. The top layer is the breathable surface, followed by a layer of open-cell graphite infused Simbatex foam for temperature control. The hot sleepers on our review panel found it effective. The best memory foam mattresses work hard on cooling, as foam is notorious for trapping heat, so we’re pleased to see Simba focus here.

After this comes the Aerocoil spring comfort layer, where up to 2,500 conical springs isolate motion and distribute weight evenly across the Simba Hybrid. Below the coil layer is CertiPUR-certified toxin-free Simba-Pure foam to keep you supported no matter where you sleep on the Simba Hybrid. There’s a helping of Edge Lift Technology here too, so you won’t feel as though you’re falling out of bed if you sleep right up to the edge.

Simba makes its mattresses in zero-waste UK factories. The company’s dedication to the planet extends to its use of energy and materials, with all of its mattresses being 100% recyclable and carbon neutral.

Simba Hybrid Mattress review: Prices, deals

Most affordable mattress in Simba's lineup

Regular discounts available throughout the year

Similarly priced to the Nectar Hybrid and Emma Premium

The Simba Hybrid mattress is the brand’s entry-level option, and comes with an affordable price to match, starting from £429 for a kids size. The RRP for a single is £659, while a double is £899 and a king size, £999. But thanks to regular Simba mattress sales and discounts, these prices are often reduced by up to 40% (more during Black Friday). That means you can get a double size for £539.40, which is reasonable for such an innovative hybrid.

Simba also makes a range of hybrid bedding, including one of the best weighted blankets for calmer sleep, the Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket (£169). You can also stock up on Simba sheets, duvets and linens, as well as the brand’s best pillows for snoozing. There are Simba Hybrid Bundles too, comprising a mattress, bed frame and bedding.

The official pricing for the Simba Hybrid mattress is as follows:

Kids – £429

Single – £659

Small Double – £899

Double – £899

King – £999

Super King – £1,159

EU Single – £729

EU Double – £969

EU Queen – £1,089

When compared to the competition, which we would class as the Nectar Hybrid and the Emma Premium, among others, Simba’s RRPs are slightly cheaper. That said, depending on the mattress sales that are live at any one time, Nectar and Emma can often undercut. The Nectar Hybrid has an RRP of £948 for a double, while the Emma comes in at £999 for the same size.

But Nectar and Emma run regular offers, which we have rounded-up in our guides to the latest Nectar mattress sales, plus the best Emma mattress discounts. For example, you can get a Nectar Hybrid double for £509.40 with a free pillow, and the Emma Premier for £499. Simba offers a much wider range of sizes though.

All three brands offer high levels of construction and materials, with the Nectar having five layers like the Simba, and the Emma Premium providing an extra layer of memory foam.

Simba Hybrid Mattress review: Firmness, comfort

(Image credit: Future)

Medium-firm feel (5.5-6) is well-suited to side sleepers

Breathable and cool for those who often feel warm in bed

Minimal motion transfer, but could be too firm for some

From the minute you place your hand on the Simba Hybrid mattress, it’s clear that this will be a comfortable snooze. But, as with any bed, your body weight and sleeping position will matter greatly when it comes to true comfort. For our testers, the most comfortable sleeping position was on the side, with pressure points feeling noticeably cushioned.

While the Simba Hybrid can feel a little firmer for lighter weights, the sensation of resting on top of the mattress rather than in it is still by no means uncomfortable, and the top layer conformed just the right amount to the body, which was extremely cosy.

Back sleeping was also comfortable, but a little firmer than side sleeping for our lighter weight reviewer. Stomach sleeping was the least comfortable, with the mattress feeling uncomfortable on the knees. Sitting upright to read in bed felt comfy and cushioned, with a nice amount of support under the hips.

While the comfort of the Simba Hybrid was obvious from the first night, we did feel there was an adjustment period with this mattress, but after a couple of weeks we fell into a comfortable place with it. One of our main reviewers noted an improvement in knee pain, which had been an issue when sleeping on their previous innerspring mattress.

The cushioning top two layers of the Simba Hybrid were able to provide plenty of support for pressure points, and pretty much all of our review panel shifted positions less during the night, leading to more restful sleep.

Simba Hybrid Mattress review: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Easy to set up, though deep creasing remained on the cover

Excellent pressure relief for back and side sleepers

Strong edge support and minimal motion transfer

We tested the Simba Hybrid in a small double size for four weeks before writing our review. We focused on performance, rating it on pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, edge support and durability, as well as ease of set-up.

We also analysed user reviews for the Simba Hybrid to see what customers have experienced when sleeping on it, which has proven to be most interesting and a lot of them tally with our experience.

Set-up

Score: 4 out of 5

The small double Simba Hybrid we reviewed measured 120cm x 190cm x 25cm. As such, we expected it to be a little easier to move around than a double or king. The box measures 107cm x 50cm x 50cm, so it wasn’t cumbersome, however at 24kg in weight, if you need to get it up stairs or into a different room, you will probably need an extra pair of hands to help you.

Unpacking the box is easy: simply open it up and unroll the mattress onto your bed base. You can then carefully cut the plastic to break the vacuum seal. Simba recommends leaving this hybrid for around three to six hours for it to expand enough to sleep on, but says that it could take up to 72 hours to fill out completely.

This is similar to the Nectar Original, which also took up to 72 hours to be fully ready during our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review. At the other end of the scale, the Emma Original was ready to sleep on within minutes from unboxing.

We did notice that a deep crease remained across the middle of the Simba Hybrid mattress for some time after unboxing, and you may even spot this in some of the studio photographs we took of the mattress. Over the weeks this crease disappeared, so it’s nothing to be alarmed about and is something we have seen from other beds that have been heavily compressed for shipping.

Off-gassing

Score: 4 out of 5

When buying a bed-in-a-box, there is usually a certain amount of off-gassing to be expected, and this is something Simba details as part of the information on its website. This faint smell is a result of the materials used in the foam being released as the mattress is unpackaged. For more guidance, read our feature on what is mattress off-gassing.

The smell from the Simba was minimal, and after we opened the window and aired out the room, it had all but disappeared. It’s natural to worry if these gases will cause any harm, especially if you suffer from allergies or asthma, but the foam used in Simba mattresses are CertiPUR-US-certified, meaning it’s guaranteed to be non-toxic and not harmful to human health.

Pressure relief

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4 out of 5

If you are looking for support, the Simba Hybrid mattress has plenty of it. However, when it comes to pressure relief the amount of comfort depends a bit more on your body weight and sleep position. Our heavier weight tester commented that they felt cushioned no matter how they slept on this mattress, with their shoulders, hips and knees feeling comfortable with no pressure.

Our lighter weight tester felt that the most comfortable position was on their side, with their shoulders and hips feeling nicely ‘sunk’ into the mattress. When it came to their knees, the Simba Hybrid was slightly too hard and their knees rested on the mattress rather than slightly in it. Sleeping on the back was fine and felt more supportive. But, as this was not our lighter weight tester’s preferred sleeping position, it took a little adjustment.

Overall, the contouring with the Simba Hybrid was good for the majority of our testers. Stomach sleeping seemed to be the least comfortable option, as the firmness doesn’t support the pressure points as well in this position. But again, this is subjective and it depends on your weight and sleeping style.

If you are after extra pressure relief, you could add one of the best mattress toppers, or choose a softer bed such as the Emma Original (priced from £499 at Emma), which comes with the option of a free comfort layer.

Motion transfer

Score: 4.5 out of 5

The middle Aerocoil comfort layer in the Simba Hybrid features up to 2,500 conical springs designed to distribute weight when pressure is applied, and keep motion transfer to a minimum. Simba describes this layer as its “pride and joy”, with the springs being smaller and slimmer than your average bulky bed spring. The micro 25mm coils are made with strong titanium, so they offer plenty of support without the obvious feel of more traditional springs.

When it came to our own experience of motion transfer, the majority of our testers reported minimal movement when sleeping on the Simba Hybrid. Our lighter weight tester found the mattress to be stable, commenting that they were able to place a tray with a glass of water down next to them and it barely moved when they shifted around on the bed. Co-sleepers also reported little motion transfer, so the Simba Hybrid is a good choice for couples who have different sleep schedules.

Temperature regulation

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.5 out of 5

Above the airy Aerocoil layer, and keeping things cool beneath the soft hypoallergenic cover, is open-cell graphite-infused Simbatex, which offers 30 times more airflow than memory foam, while also adding an extra layer of comfort. The graphite naturally draws away heat from the body to bring even more freshness to the Simba Hybrid.

The cooling qualities of this mattress are impressive, with the mattress never once feeling too hot or stifling even in warmer weather. It retained its coolness throughout the night, but as the evenings get colder, if you’re looking to stay snug, a warming fitted sheet might be in order. While we fully recognise that the Simba slept cooler, if you are a very hot snoozer you may be better off with the best cooling mattress for your budget instead, as these are designed for higher levels of chill.

Our main tester added a wool mattress protector for a cosier feel, with the thin layer of wool still able to regulate temperature (wool is naturally temperature regulating). Our main reviewer reported that from the moment they got into bed, and as they drifted off to sleep, the Simba Hybrid stayed cool to the touch. However by the time the morning came, the mattress had retained plenty of warmth, but never felt stifling or caused them to overheat.

Edge support

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 5 out of 5

The Simba Hybrid features edge-to-edge Simba-Pure support, with the brand’s own Edge Lift Technology that guarantees support at all points on the mattress, and without any dipping at the sides. And we have to say we were impressed. While our heavier weight tester noticed a little expected dip when sitting on the edge of this bed, our lighter weight tester said it was incredibly stable, and likened it to sitting on a supportive chair.

Likewise when lying flat, and there was minimal roll-off across all testers. One tester was prone to waking up right at the edge of the bed, which had previously been a problem, especially with innerspring mattresses that had weak edge support. However, with the Simba Hybrid mattress the edge was robust and our tester felt supported at all times. We’re keen to see how it holds up after a year of repeated use and sleeping on.

Durability

(Image credit: Simba Sleep)

Score: 4 out of 5

After just four weeks of testing it’s difficult to comment on how durable this mattress will be for years to come, but we can make a professional opinion based on our experiences so far. When pressed, the foam quickly springs back, demonstrating not only the firmness and support of the mattress, but the quality of the certified pure foam too.

We did notice the cover on our review sample was a little loose and baggy on the mattress, which didn’t look so attractive, but when covered with sheets it really didn't matter.

After four weeks of sleeping on the Simba Hybrid we noticed the height of the mattress had reduced a little where our heavier tester slept. However, Simba does advise rotating the mattress once a month for the first three months, so we will keep an eye on this. (For more guidance, read our feature answering how often should you rotate your mattress?)

Overall, the Simba Hybrid appears to be a well-made and durable mattress, and so long as it is rotated and maintained properly, we don’t envisage any problems. The Hybrid does come with a ten-year guarantee, so if there are any issues you should be covered by Simba.

Simba Hybrid Mattress: User reviews

There’s plenty of love for the Simba Hybrid online, with nearly 81,000 reviews on Simba’s own website. The average score rating is 4.8 out of 5 stars, with comments including: “Finally a mattress that hugs my body perfectly”, and, when talking about support and feel: “on the firm side, which suits us perfectly”. Another user review focused on pain relief: “I'm sleeping better and for longer, my joints and muscles aren't as sore”.

While the majority of user review feedback is positive for the Simba Hybrid, there are some critical comments too, with customers reporting back that the mattress felt too firm for them, with comments such as, “While I appreciate [the Simba Hybrid] works for many, unfortunately it didn’t work for me. I would like to see Simba offer different firmness options.” Meanwhile others complained about delivery glitches.

On Amazon UK there’s a slightly lower average score rating of 4.2 out of 5 for the Simba Hybrid, though 67% of the 900-plus user reviews award the mattress a full 5 out of 5 stars. The reviews were a mixed bag, with some people complaining that the Simba Hybrid wasn’t supportive enough for them, while others said it remarkably improved their back pain and was very comfy and supportive.

Others mentioned dips in their Simba Hybrid, although it was unclear whether the mattress had been rotated correctly as Simba suggests.

Should you buy the Simba Hybrid mattress?

(Image credit: Simba Sleep)

The Simba Hybrid is a solid and affordable choice if you are after a reliable and breathable hybrid mattress, made from non-toxic materials and from a trusted brand. If you are lighter in weight it might be a little too firm, and this mattress is probably not ideal for all stomach sleepers either. But overall we really enjoyed sleeping on the Simba Hybrid and found it performed very well.

If you are after an extra layer of comfort, support or cushioning, then the Simba Hybrid Pro with double support could be a better fit. For the ultimate Simba experience, look no further than the 31cm-deep Hybrid Luxe with its plushness and other cosy qualities delivered across ten layers.

If you do take the plunge, you’ll have 200 nights to try it out for yourself, with Simba issuing a refund and collecting the mattress if you change your mind during the trial period. We always recommend using the best mattress protector you can afford on any bed you are testing during a trial period, as some brands will only accept returns if the mattress is in its original state.

Overall, if you’re after a cooler hybrid for back, side and combi sleeping, and especially for couples who share a bed yet have different bedtime schedules, then you can’t go wrong with the Simba Hybrid for the price - especially when it’s on sale.

