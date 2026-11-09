From Dreo space heaters to $10 hot water bottles — 12 essentials I swear by to keep my home warm
Warm your home for less this winter with these easy upgrades
The temperature is dropping as we head towards winter — so now is a great time to get your house ready for the colder months.
The good news is that making your home winter-ready doesn't have to cost a fortune. Investing in a few key items and picking up some cost-effective essentials now will go a long way towards making your house cozier and warmer. A hot water bottle is an easy and budget-friendly way to stay warm in bed and draft stoppers go a long way towards keeping the heat in a room.
It's also worth paying just a bit more to invest in some good-quality pieces of tech, like a space heater and a humidifier. Add these to your house and you'll be also set for a comfy, cozy holiday season.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.