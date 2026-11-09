From Dreo space heaters to $10 hot water bottles — 12 essentials I swear by to keep my home warm

The temperature is dropping as we head towards winter — so now is a great time to get your house ready for the colder months.

The good news is that making your home winter-ready doesn't have to cost a fortune. Investing in a few key items and picking up some cost-effective essentials now will go a long way towards making your house cozier and warmer. A hot water bottle is an easy and budget-friendly way to stay warm in bed and draft stoppers go a long way towards keeping the heat in a room.

It's also worth paying just a bit more to invest in some good-quality pieces of tech, like a space heater and a humidifier. Add these to your house and you'll be also set for a comfy, cozy holiday season.

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