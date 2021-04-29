With its excellent collaboration and access control tools, streamlined user interface, and custom enterprise-level solutions, it’s easy to see why Egnyte is a favorite among larger businesses worldwide.

With the best cloud storage providers available today, it has become easier than ever to store, secure, and share important files and information. Egnyte is a great example of a platform that has been developed to help businesses streamline cloud storage workflows.

In our Egnyte review, we take a close look at this advanced cloud storage platform to determine whether or not it lives up to its great reputation. We analyze everything from its plans and prices to its main features to help you understand exactly what’s on offer here.

Plans and pricing

There is a range of subscription options available (Image credit: Egnyte)

Egnyte offers advanced cloud storage solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its cheapest Team plan costs $10 per user a month, with support for one to 10 users.

With this, you will have access to most content collaboration features, which include both mobile and desktop management apps, integrations with both Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, and advanced metadata management.

On top of this, you will benefit from basic security tools, including file access policies, basic two-factor authentication, and file link expiry. You will have access to 1TB of storage but will be slightly limited by a 100GB maximum file upload size.

The Business plan ($20 per user a month) is similar, with additional collaboration and administration tools. It supports ten to 100 users and adds an extra 10GB of storage per user.

If you need something more powerful, you might like to upgrade to an Enterprise Lite or an Enterprise plan. These offer custom-priced solutions according to your exact needs and include a suite of advanced security, compliance, and data governance tools.

A 15-day free trial is available with the Business plan, and you can also request a demo from the Egnyte team if required.

Features

Egnyte offers a great selection of advanced features (Image credit: Egnyte)

As an advanced cloud storage service provider, Egnyte boasts a superb range of great features without packing the dashboard with superfluous tools.

Egnyte’s user access controls stand out as excellent. With these, you can assign individual file, folder, or folder group permissions. Add security tags for even more control, and ensure only people with permission to access a certain tag can see sensitive files.

This is a great tool for large businesses that work with sensitive personal or financial data, and can significantly reduce the risk of problems such as a data leak.

The advanced third-party app integration tools are also outstanding, enabling you to streamline existing workflows by connecting platforms like Salesforce, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Slack.

There are highly effective regulatory compliance tools available to help you maintain your legal requirements. With automated workflows and advanced machine learning, the hard work is done for you.

Here, you will benefit from compliance templates for more than 50 jurisdictions across the world. Use the built-in workflows to ensure sensitive data and information is classified and stored correctly, and generate compliance reports at the click of a button.

Interface and in use

The Egnyte web interface is excellent (Image credit: Egnyte)

Signing up for a free trial takes no more than a few minutes, and you won’t have to provide anything other than basic personal and company information. This supports up to 10 users and provides full access to all of the features included in the Business plan.

The user interface is one of the best we’ve seen. Uploading files is extremely easy, and speeds are excellent. Various collaboration, integration, and management tools can be accessed via the menu on the top right of the screen. Sharing files is as easy as generating a link and sending it to the people who need access.

On top of this, you can easily set access permissions, organize folders, and add comments to files with the click of a button.

Support

The help center offers a wide range of resources (Image credit: Egnyte)

Egnyte’s help center is first-rate. There are numerous resources available to help you familiarize yourself with the platform, along with tutorials and video guides designed to troubleshoot common problems.

All plans come with online ticket support, which can be a little slow at times. Phone support is available with a Business plan and above, while priority support is unlocked with Enterprise plans.

Security

All plans are backed by first-rate security features (Image credit: Egnyte)

Egnyte offers exceptional security, although the exact level of protection you get will depend on your plan. Noteworthy features that all users will benefit from include full two-factor authentication, global access policies, file link expiry, and sub-folder permissions.

Those with a high-end subscription will also have access to mobile and desktop device control, suspicious login and ransomware detection, and more.

The competition

Egnyte provides advanced cloud storage solutions for businesses of all sizes, but it’s certainly not the only option on the market.

For personal and small business users, Dropbox is a great choice. It comes with a powerful free-forever plan, impressive auto-syncing tools, and great collaboration features. It’s also a competitively priced option with very generous storage limits when compared to Egnyte. Read our Dropbox review to find out more, or read our Dropbox Business review to learn more about its business-focused product.

pCloud is another great alternative. Its lifetime subscriptions are noteworthy, but there are also monthly payment options available. Business plans come with excellent file-sharing and collaboration tools, and similarly to Egnyte, all data is protected by advanced 256-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) encryption. You can read our pCloud review to learn more about this cloud storage provider.

Final verdict

Ultimately, Egnyte offers some of the best high-end cloud storage solutions on the market. Although it’s not a great choice for individuals, its collaboration, user access, and other team management features really do deliver outstanding service for larger businesses.

The user interface is attractive and easy to navigate, security is excellent, and there’s a strong focus on regulatory compliance and data management. At the end of the day, we’d highly recommend considering Egnyte if you’re looking for an advanced cloud-storage platform for your business.