Star Wars Day 2020: Events, deals and all things May the 4th

Star Wars Day (aka May the 4th) is almost here, which means it's time to celebrate that galaxy far, far away. The "holiday" is a pun on the phrase "May the force be with you" and was started by fans. It's now been embraced by Lucasfilm and its owner Disney, so there are celebrations both official and unofficial in honor of Star Wars.

Disney began observing Star Wars Day at its theme parks in 2013, but with quarantine and social distancing policies in effect, those events won't be taking place this year. Instead, Star Wars Day will be celebrated remotely, which is a lot easier now with Disney Plus.

Some fans also observe the following day, May 5, as Revenge of the Fifth (a play on the title of the movie Revenge of the Sith). Others recognize it on May 6, Revenge of the Sixth, instead. Either day celebrates the Sith lords and villains of the Star Wars franchise, as opposed to the Jedi.

So what celebrations are taking place for Star Wars Day 2020? Check out all the things you can see and do. May the 4th be with you!

Star Wars Day movies and shows to watch

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Lucasfilm)

Watch the Star Wars movies in order on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is finally getting Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on May 4, that means all nine of the movies in the Star Wars Skywalker saga will be available to watch in order. For more Star Wars on Disney Plus, you can watch Rogue One; however, Solo: A Star Wars Story won't be there until July 9, due to pre-existing licensing deals (you can, however, watch it on Netflix).

Watch the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The acclaimed animated series concludes Ahsoka Tano’s journey. In the previous episode, Emperor Palpatine delivered Order 66, which aimed to wipe out the Jedi Order. Ahsoka survived (as we already knew from Star Wars: Rebels). But where she goes from here is the big remaining mystery. But rumors about The Mandalorian season 2 indicate she'll cross paths someday with the bounty hunter and his kid.

Watch the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

A new behind-the-scenes docuseries chronicles the making of The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV show (and of course, the means of introducing Baby Yoda to the universe and our hearts). The eight episodes, which are hosted by creator and executive producer Jon Favreau, will include commentary from actors Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano as well as the directors. Check out the trailer below.

Watch documentaries about Star Wars

George Lucas' creation has become an enduring, worldwide phenomenon. If you're interested in learning more about the making of Star Wars and its legacy, there are numerous documentaries to view. Disney Plus is streaming Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy. And for a fascinating look at how money-printing Star Wars toys got their start, watch The Toys That Made Us Star Wars episode on Netflix.

Star Wars Day events for at-home celebration

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

Build Star Wars LEGO sets

Recreate the Star Wars universe at home with the best Star Wars LEGO sets, which include not just one (but two) Baby Yodas.

Play Star Wars video games.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is legitimately a great game — creative, inventive and fun — and made our list of the best PS4 games. The game stars Cal Kestis: a Jedi Padawan who managed to survive the murderous Order 66 in Episode III. EA is also bringing one last major content update to its popular Star Wars Battlefront II online shooter, and classics like Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars: Jedi Academy are available on Nintendo Switch.

Make Star Wars crafts

StarWars.com has a ton of cute, fun crafts, from DIY Mandalorian magnets to a Chewie and Porgs rock painting activity to Star Wars-themed pet costumes.

Throw a virtual Star Wars Day party

Even if you can't see your friends in person, you can still celebrate May the 4th with them remotely over Zoom. The real question is which of the Star Wars Zoom backgrounds you should use: Hoth, Tatooine or the Millennium Falcon?

Star Wars Day deals

(Image credit: EA)

It's currently a lot cheaper to own all 9 Episodes of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga than it normally is. Yes, for those who want to own digital copies (in addition to, or instead of, using Disney Plus) the Google Play store slashed $90 off the 4K versions of the Skywalker Saga, bringing it down to $79 (was $169). Individual movies are half off, if you want to pick and choose with Star Wars movies you recognize.

As of the time of publishing, Lego has two Star Wars Day deals (though select Star Wars Lego sets will be on sale). Starting on Force Friday (May 1) and ending on Star Wars Day itself, all Lego Star Wars purchases over $75 get a free exclusive Death Star II Battle scene set (which has an MSRP of $14.99), complete with A-wing and TIE Interceptor. Lego VIP members (a free membership) will also earn double VIP points on purchases made during these four days.

If you haven't played the latest Star Wars game yet, you can get it for half-off. Amazon's priced the digital download codes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC (for redemption on Origin) going down to half-off, at $30 (vs the original $60. Better yet, Star Wars Battlefront II is down to just $5.99 on Origin, or $15.99 if you want the Celebration Edition with tons of extra cosmetic items.