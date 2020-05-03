How to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars series finale online from anywhere

May the 4th be with us when we watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars series finale online on Star Wars Day 2020.

The series finale of the acclaimed animated series lands on Disney Plus tomorrow, when you can also watch Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker online. Season 7, Episode 12 brings Ahsoka Tano’s journey to a conclusion. In the previous episode, Emperor Palpatine delivered Order 66, which aimed to wipe out the Jedi Order. We got some major crossovers with the movie Revenge of the Sith, when Ahsoka delivering a captured Darth Maul to the Jedi Council on Coruscant.

The Clone Wars series finale info The Clone Wars season 7, episode 12 will be released Monday, May 4 on Disney Plus

Ahsoka survived Order 66 (as we already knew from Star Wars: Rebels), though she nearly died at the hands of clones she trusted as friends — even loyal Rex. In the series finale, both Ahsoka and Rex still in mortal danger. And though we already know that they make it through, how and where they go from here are still big questions.

From Star Wars Rebels, we also know that another Jedi survives — Caleb Dume, the padawan who becomes Kanan Jarrus. But do other Jedi evade Order 66, besides Ahsoka, Kanan, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda? Perhaps we'll get some clues in the series finale.

As for Ahsoka, there are rumors about The Mandalorian season 2 that indicate she'll cross paths some day with the bounty hunter and Baby Yoda. Casting reports have pinpointed Rosario Dawson as playing the tough Jedi.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Clone Wars series finale online.

How to watch The Clone Wars series finale online

If you love Star Wars, you know that Disney Plus is the exclusive home for almost all the Star Wars films and TV shows. The Clone Wars series finale hits Disney Plus tomorrow, May the 4th, aka Star Wars day.

(If you're looking for Solo: A Star Wars Story, it arrives this summer, on July 9.)

Disney Plus is also the home to the hit original Star Wars live action show The Mandalorian, featuring the adorable Baby Yoda. Plus, it will debut new Star Wars series centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor from Rogue One. Disney Plus is also sold as a bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which some might consider a cable-replacement.View Deal

How to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars seasons 1-6

By subscribing to Disney Plus, you'll also get access to all seven season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

You can also buy seasons or individual episodes of Clone Wars on Amazon or iTunes.