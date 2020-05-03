How to watch The Rise of Skywalker online: Stream Star Wars Episode 9 from anywhere on earth

Tomorrow, it's going to be easier to watch The Rise of Skywalker online than ever before. That's right, Episode 9 of Star Wars' Skywalker Saga will finally land on a streaming media service, one that Star Wars fans have probably already committed to.

Yes, as Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker lands on Disney Plus tomorrow, you'll finally be able to watch all of the Star Wars movies in order on a single service, without paying rental or purchase fees.

A monster smash-hit at the box office that raked in more than $1 billion, The Rise of Skywalker sees Rey (Daisy Ridley) deal with her past in ways that proved divisive among fans and Star Wars cynics alike.

Meanwhile Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Issac) work as leaders of the Resistance, dead set on stopping the First Order from carrying out dastardly actions. We'd say more, but we'd rather let the giant events of the first 15 minutes of the film speak for themselves — and avoid spoilers here for anyone who's kept the storyline a secret.

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Release dates Theatrical release: Dec. 20, 2019

Digital release:

Blu-ray release date:

Streaming release date: May 4, 2020

Director: J.J. Abrams

Running time: 142 minutes

Rating: PG-13

My personal recommendation for those who are thinking to watch The Rise of Skywalker online is to approach the movie not as a grand cinematic conclusion to the Star Wars they grew up with — that movie is probably still Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

Instead, The Rise of Skywalker is a fun roller-coaster ride, which does better in your mind if you try and avoid thinking about loopholes. Seriously, forget the phrase "deus ex machina."

How to watch Rise of Skywalker online

If you love your Star Wars movies, you know that Disney Plus is the exclusive home for all the Star Wars films, and that it offers all of them in 4K HDR. The Rise of Skywalker hits Disney Plus tomorrow (May 4) just in time for Star Wars day. Oh, and Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives this summer, on July 9.

Disney Plus is also the home to the hit original Star Wars live action show The Mandalorian, as well as Star Wars: Clone Wars, whose series finale — you guessed it — is also landing on Star Wars Day. Disney Plus is also sold as a bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which some might consider a cable-replacement.View Deal

If you'd rather buy than get another monthly fee, you can also opt to buy The Rise of Skywalker on digital, from online retailers including Amazon and Apple.

Yes, the digital release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally here. Currently available to buy in up to 4K resolution, you can watch (or re-watch) episode 9 from the comfort of your own home, and see its bonus features for yourself. View Deal

Either way, The Rise of Skywalker works with the Movies Anywhere service, so you can bring it to a number of different apps, including Apple's TV app, Prime Video and Vudu.