How to watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian online, trailer and series premiere date

We're excited to watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian online, because when you love a show, you can't not devour any behind the scenes specials and documentaries. And if Disney Plus' The Imagineering Story taught us anything, it's that Disney's really good at this. Oh, and it's coming out on Star Wars Day, so it's practically mandatory for all fans.

In addition to getting to watch The Rise of Skywalker online on Disney Plus tomorrow, we're also getting a new original series that goes deep on the service's first hit: The Mandalorian. It's an 8-part series, with each chapter diving into a different aspect of the hit show, and will hopefully save off our The Mandalorian season 2 hunger.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian release dates Premiere release date: Monday, May 4

Next episodes: Arrive every Friday

The first, and kinda-only, big hit for Disney Plus, The Mandalorian gave us a masked bounty hunter with a heart of stone that slowly melted under the pressure of the adorable Baby Yoda (The Child, if you're a pedant).

According to Disney, the series is comprised of "interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau."

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian trailer

How to watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian online

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian starts on Disney Plus tomorrow (May 4) just in time for Star Wars day, the same day that The Rise of Skywalker lands on the service.

