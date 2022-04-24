New on Disney Plus May 2022: The best original shows and movies coming soon

The force is strong with the slate of what's new on Disney Plus for May 2022. And, while there are two big shows (arguably more for some) on Disney Plus this month, we're not surprised that there's simply not as much here as, say, the new on Netflix list gets every month.

This works for Disney Plus because its price is much lower ($7.99 per month for 4K streaming vs Netflix's $19.99 monthly fee), and so expectations are lower (people know to look for new movies and shows every weekend on all the other big streaming services, too).

The biggest arrival of the month on Disney Plus will be Obi-Wan Kenobi, which brings Ewan McGregor back into the role of the Jedi master. Its other big debut is a Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers live-action/animation hybrid comedy movie.

Also, Disney Plus is thankfully giving us more actually-new content. Unlike much of what's on Disney Plus, Sneakerella and The Quest are not spin-offs from other pre-existing Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars projects.

Disney Plus' other big show of May 2022 is the continuing Moon Knight, as the finale debuts on Wednesday (May 4). Of course, your set of Disney Plus shows may also include four more episodes of The Kardashians, which arrive on May 5, 12, 19 and 26 if you're an international subscriber, as the series debuts on the Disney Plus Star Channel outside of the U.S. (as Hulu is only in the U.S.).

New on Disney Plus: Editors' recommendations

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The most highly-awaited grudge match in that galaxy far, far away is coming in Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi show. The series looks to have more than just the hyped clash of Obi-Wan and his wayward pupil Anakin (now Darth Vader) — but that's what most know about it. More interestingly, we have Kenobi in a moment of defeat, going through the emotions of Anakin's betrayal. And he's also starting work on his next prodigy: Luke Skywalker.

Premieres Friday, May 27 with two episodes

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

This one shocked even yours truly. Instead of following in the cheerful and wholesome angles of the original animated series, the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie shows that characters can grow up with their audience. When you combine openly mocking the idea of a reboot, a "we've got to reunite even though we've grown apart" story with a mix of CGI and 2D animation that actually has plot to it? Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers looks like a good fun time. Also, the voice-acting cast is amazing, with John Mulaney and Andy Samberg (respectively) as Chip and Dale, and the likes of Flula Borg, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons and more involved.

Streaming on May 20

New on Disney Plus: Coming soon in May

Our top selections are in bold, and we've got official synopses from Disney Plus to help explain its latest originals.

Arriving on Disney Plus May 4

Life Below Zero

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett

"Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett" explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.

"Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett" explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life. Moon Knight episode 6 (finale)

Arriving on Disney Plus May 11

Just Like Me (S1, S2)

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)

Something Bit Me! (S1)

The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)

The Wizard of Paws (S2)

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Moon Knight

Join the likes of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight was painstakingly brought to life. Through insightful interviews with cast and crew, along with immersive footage from the set, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on this groundbreaking series. Additionally, The Making of Moon Knight incorporates a candid “roundtable discussion” with the series’ directors.

Join the likes of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight was painstakingly brought to life. Through insightful interviews with cast and crew, along with immersive footage from the set, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on this groundbreaking series. Additionally, The Making of Moon Knight incorporates a candid “roundtable discussion” with the series’ directors. The Quest

Brought to the screen by the Academy Award- and Emmy-winning teams behind "The Lord of the Rings," "The Amazing Race" and "Queer Eye,” “The Quest” is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life complete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a Sorceress intent on destruction and power.

Arriving on Disney Plus May 13

Sneakerella

Set in the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City, "Sneakerella" is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale. El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big.

Arriving on Disney Plus May 18

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)

Arriving on Disney Plus May 20

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

A comeback 30 years in the making, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. A hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” premieres May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney Plus.

A comeback 30 years in the making, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. A hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” premieres May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney Plus. Shook

Arriving on Disney Plus May 27