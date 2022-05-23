How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus: Release date, time and episode schedule

Journey back to the galaxy far, far away when you watch the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus, which brings back Ewan McGregor as the Jedi knight in hiding. Hayden Christensen also returns to the Star Wars universe as Kenobi's former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming details Release date and time: Episodes 1 and 2 begin streaming Friday, May 25 at 3 a.m. ET.

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang

Director: Deborah Chow

Rating: TV-14

McGregor played Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, portraying a younger version of Alex Guinness' character in the original movies. The series has been in the works at Disney Plus for years under writer/director Deborah Chow, who has helmed two episodes of The Mandalorian.

The show takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, or about nine years before Episode IV: A New Hope. The Empire has killed most of the Jedi, though a few remain in hiding. Kenobi is one of them and has settled on Tatooine to watch over young Luke Skywalker. But Vader leads a group of dark side Force users called Inquisitors to hunt down any surviving Jedi — with a focus on his old master. Learn more from our Obi-Wan Kenobi cast and character guide.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a big deal. Disney Plus has released other Star Wars series, including the hit Mandalorian, but this one revolves around one of the most beloved characters in the franchise. It's also going head-to-head with another massive premiere, Stranger Things 4. But TG's Tom Pritchard is more excited for Obi Wan Kenobi than Stranger Things season 4.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online. Plus, watch the trailer:

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus

Episodes 1 and 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Disney Plus Friday (May 25) at 3 a.m. ET.

Season 1 will consist of six episodes total. After the premiere, one episode will drop every Wednesday, with the finale set for June 22.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the third live-action Disney Plus Star Wars original, following The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

More Star Wars series will follow, including Andor this summer and Ahsoka next year.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1: May 25

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2: May 25

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3: June 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4: June 8

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5: June 15

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6: June 22

Obi-Wan Kenobi cast

The cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi is led by Ewan McGregor as the Jedi master. He survived the Order 66 execution of Jedi and is living under the name "Ben" on Tatooine, where he watches over Luke Skywalker.

He is joined by his co-star from Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. Father to Luke and Leia Organa, Vader is a Sith Lord who commands the Inquisitors in a hunt for surviving Jedi.

Other Obi-Wan Kenobi cast members include: