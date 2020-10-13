Quick! The iPad Air is £65 cheaper for Amazon Prime Day

Apple products aren’t often discounted, so even small reductions are worth flagging. And while this Prime Day deal isn’t a huge saving, it’s still a decent offer if you’re in the market for one of the best tablets on the market.

Last year’s iPad Air on sale for £413.10 on Amazon, which means you can save a healthy £65.90. If you want more space – remember iPads don’t have expandable storage – the 256GB version is down £84.50, from £629 to £544.50.

Apple iPad Air 3: was £479, now £413.10 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 iPad Air may soon be replaced by a 2020 model, but it's still a wonderful tablet to use. Powered by the Apple A12 Bionic chip and with a glorious 10.5-inch screen, it's a great device for productivity - especially with built-in support for both Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. View Deal

The iPad is a tablet that shouldn’t need any introduction, but we’ll give it one anyway. Our sister site Laptop Guide put it through its paces and gave it a glowing four-and-a-half star review, having struggled to find points to criticise. In the end, the main downsides were that the optional extras like the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil weren’t included in the price.

Suffice it to say that becomes less of an issue when you’re already making a decent saving on the list price. And everything else is great: the screen is big and beautiful, it’s got a nice long battery life, and the Apple A12 Bionic chip still feels fast, even today (it’s the same processor you’ll find in the iPhone XS.)

There’s an elephant in the room, of course: the iPad Air 4 has already been announced, and while we still don’t have a release date for it (maybe at tonight’s iPhone 12 event), we do know that it’s going to be about 40% faster than the model on offer here.

Said elephant is pretty quickly chased from the room when you look at pricing though. The new iPad Air will start at £579 for the 64GB model, rising to £729 for the 256GB version. Most people will be fine with last year’s iPad Air, and at a Prime Day price, now is definitely the time to jump in.

Prime Day deals are going to be popping up all of the rest of the week. So we’ll be rounding up all our favorites to help save you money. So make sure to keep checking back to Tom’s Guide for the best Prime Day has to offer.