You don't need the iPhone Duo — this iPad mini Prime Day deal is the reason why

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Rumors of the iPad mini's death are greatly exaggerated. I'll go to my grave defending Apple's smallest tablet and right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it's been given a nice price cut. So maybe you don't need to spend two grand on the iPhone Duo.

Right now, the iPad mini 7 is $100 off at Amazon. That brings the price back to what it was before Apple hiked prices on its devices earlier this year. Even though it's a smaller iPad, you still get the full experience. I'll admit the A17 Pro chip is showing signs of age at this point, but you can't beat it for portability.

Don't be so quick to write off the iPad mini just because the iPhone Duo is on the horizon. The latter is a $2,000 device, and while I was mightily impressed when I saw it, I don't think it'll displace the iPad mini anytime soon.

Apple's diminutive slate is one of the best tablets, measures 7.69 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches and weighs just 0.6 pounds. It might not fold in half, but you can have it sitting in your backpack for most of the day without even realizing it. Furthermore, there are a ton of accessories — like cases, keyboards and gamepads — that you can use to get even more from it.

The iPad mini 7 runs on the A17 Pro chip, the same processor that arrived with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It's true that we're now a few years on and while it won't match up to the silicon in the newest iPads, it's going to be more than adequate for the majority of use-cases. You can manage multiple browser tabs as well as stream audio or watch YouTube without stress.

And yes, it can update to iPadOS 27 with full compatibility with Apple Intelligence features like conversational Siri, writing tools, and photo editing enhancements like Clean Up and Extend.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Finally, the battery life on the iPad mini 7 is still a champ. We ran it through our typical lab test, involving continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi with the display set to 150 nits, and our unit lasted for 10 hours and 36 minutes.

Your mileage may vary, but if you need a dependable little tablet with the full suite of Apple software, this is the one to go for. It still stings that a tablet selling for $400 in 2025 is now on sale for that much — but this is still the best price I've seen since Apple rolled out its price hikes and the best way to sidestep them so far. It's also a lot cheaper than what the iPhone Duo is going to cost you.