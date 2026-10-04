I review laptops for a living — 7 early October Prime Day MacBook deals I recommend
Save up to $238 off on MacBook Air, MacBook Neo, and more!
Finding the best MacBook deals during the upcoming October Prime Day event will be trickier than before. Thanks to the recent Apple price hikes, the company’s laptops all now have higher starting prices. So while you’ll see price cuts on MacBooks, they are reductions from the new prices.
Even if the days of the $799 MacBook Air are now over, saving some amount of money is still something, and that’s why I’m here to show you the best Prime Day MacBook sales already underway. I test and use MacBooks every single day, so I know which ones to recommend to specific folks — whether it’s a $689 MacBook Neo for students, a $1,236 MacBook Air M5 for everyday use, or a MacBook Pro M5 Pro for power users.
We may see stronger deals on October 6 and October 7 during Prime Day proper. But if you don’t want to risk Amazon running out of stock, you should take advantage of these current discounts. Whatever your needs, there’s a MacBook for you. Here are the best October Prime Day MacBook deals happening right now.
Quick Links
- shop all MacBooks: from $689 @ Amazon
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13" (M5): was $1,299 now $1,236 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 15" (M5): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14" (M5/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,839 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14" (M5 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $2,351 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16" (M5 Pro/1TB): was $2,999 now $2,814 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16" (M5 Max/2TB): was $4,399 now $4,117 @ Amazon
Prime Day MacBook deals
Even if it now costs $100 more, the MacBook Neo is still a great-value laptop. It features a premium aluminum design, a bright display, solid A18 Pro performance, and stellar battery life. There are some trade-offs, including no backlit keyboard and Touch ID costing extra. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo for bang for your buck. This $10 discount isn't huge, but it's better than nothing!
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The MacBook Air M5 delivers thanks to its strong M5-driven performance, better connectivity options, and the same slim design, bright, colorful display, and long-lasting battery life. In my MacBook Air M5 review, I said it's the laptop to get for most people, even if it now costs more.
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The 15-inch MacBook Air has all the best features of the 13-inch model, only in a larger form factor. This model has a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) display, the base M5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This $100 discount brings it down to $1,399. Right now, it's one of the best MacBook deals I've found on Amazon.
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The MacBook Pro M5 improves on its predecessor with a powerful M5 chip and a faster SSD. In my MacBook Pro M5 review, I called the Editor's Choice machine a fantastic option for users who want a powerful, portable notebook with epic (18-hour) battery life. The base model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, an M5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. I wish it were cheaper, but this discount isn't too shabby!
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If you like the 14-inch MacBook Pro's form factor but need more power than the base M5 model offers, you can step up to an M5 Pro ($2,499) or M5 Max ($4,099) model. This specific configuration has a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an M5 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
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Like I said in my MacBook Pro 16-inch M5 Pro review, this beastly laptop delivers incredible M5 Pro performance and all-day battery life, plus a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a generous port selection, and a sleek design. Though pricey, it’s ideal for professionals upgrading from older models.
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If you want the most powerful MacBook available, then the mighty MacBook Pro with an M5 Max chip is just what you're looking for. It has the same design as the model with an M5 Pro chip, so you're still getting a vivid display, plenty of ports, and an overall sleek design. This is a very expensive laptop, so the $282 discount is appreciated.
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
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