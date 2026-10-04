Finding the best MacBook deals during the upcoming October Prime Day event will be trickier than before. Thanks to the recent Apple price hikes, the company’s laptops all now have higher starting prices. So while you’ll see price cuts on MacBooks, they are reductions from the new prices.

Even if the days of the $799 MacBook Air are now over, saving some amount of money is still something, and that’s why I’m here to show you the best Prime Day MacBook sales already underway. I test and use MacBooks every single day, so I know which ones to recommend to specific folks — whether it’s a $689 MacBook Neo for students, a $1,236 MacBook Air M5 for everyday use, or a MacBook Pro M5 Pro for power users.

We may see stronger deals on October 6 and October 7 during Prime Day proper. But if you don’t want to risk Amazon running out of stock, you should take advantage of these current discounts. Whatever your needs, there’s a MacBook for you. Here are the best October Prime Day MacBook deals happening right now.

Prime Day MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 at Amazon Even if it now costs $100 more, the MacBook Neo is still a great-value laptop. It features a premium aluminum design, a bright display, solid A18 Pro performance, and stellar battery life. There are some trade-offs, including no backlit keyboard and Touch ID costing extra. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo for bang for your buck. This $10 discount isn't huge, but it's better than nothing! Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple 15" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon The 15-inch MacBook Air has all the best features of the 13-inch model, only in a larger form factor. This model has a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) display, the base M5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This $100 discount brings it down to $1,399. Right now, it's one of the best MacBook deals I've found on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M5/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,839 at Amazon The MacBook Pro M5 improves on its predecessor with a powerful M5 chip and a faster SSD. In my MacBook Pro M5 review, I called the Editor's Choice machine a fantastic option for users who want a powerful, portable notebook with epic (18-hour) battery life. The base model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, an M5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. I wish it were cheaper, but this discount isn't too shabby! Read more Read less ▼

Save $148 Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M5 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,351 at Amazon If you like the 14-inch MacBook Pro's form factor but need more power than the base M5 model offers, you can step up to an M5 Pro ($2,499) or M5 Max ($4,099) model. This specific configuration has a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an M5 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save $282 Apple MacBook Pro (16" M5 Max/: was $4,399 now $4,117 at Amazon If you want the most powerful MacBook available, then the mighty MacBook Pro with an M5 Max chip is just what you're looking for. It has the same design as the model with an M5 Pro chip, so you're still getting a vivid display, plenty of ports, and an overall sleek design. This is a very expensive laptop, so the $282 discount is appreciated. Read more Read less ▼

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.