17 best Apple deals to shop before October Prime Day — AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more from $14

October Prime Day is coming soon, but Amazon is already slashing prices on Apple tech. With the brand’s newest lineup of products recently released, older models are now seeing some especially nice discounts.

For instance, the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC are down to $119 (a $60 discount), while the iPad mini is currently on sale for $569. The brand-new Apple Watch Series 12 is also available for $389, saving you $10. It may be a small discount, but considering this is a brand-new device, it’s still worth a look.

The savings don't end there! You’ll also find plenty of great deals on other AirPods models, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories — and prices start at just $14. Keep scrolling to see my favorite Apple deals to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Accessories

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $99 now $89 at Amazon Score a four-pack of Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) keyfinders with a discount. If you have a lot of stuff you need to keep track of, this deal is one of the best ways to do it! Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

AirPods

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Read more Read less ▼

Save $60 Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $119 at Amazon These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. It's a modest, but welcome price cut. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $479 at Amazon These are some of the best headphones we've ever used. With seamless Apple ecosystem integration, well-balanced sound, and excellent comfort, the AirPods Max 2 will make you want to listen to music. You have to try them to believe them and at this price, it's almost a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch

New Apple Watch! Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $389 at Amazon $10 off! Apple's latest flagship watch is officially available for purchase at Amazon. Apple Watch Series 12 will deliver "the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable," alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features set to arrive later this year. Read more Read less ▼

iPads

Apple iPad mini 7: was $599 now $569 at Amazon The iPad mini is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $749 now $649 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $949 now $849 at Amazon This larger size iPad Air sports the same M4 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. You also get Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The larger display and more potent CPU should make this a great tablet for gaming. Read more Read less ▼

MacBooks

Apple MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $689 at Amazon It's a minor discount, but this is the only MacBook Neo deal we've seen. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 15" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,499 now $1,445 at Amazon Right now you can get the 15-inch MacBook Air M5 for $54 off. This laptop features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M5/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,849 at Amazon This MacBook Pro features Apple's M5 chipset, with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It's designed to deliver a huge boost in AI and graphics performance for everyone from students to creatives. In our MacBook Pro M5 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is a fantastic option for power users who demand a powerful and portable notebook with epic (18 hour) battery life. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼