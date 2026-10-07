MacBook Air M5's $200 Prime Day discount just canceled out Apple's price hike — get it while you can

It's not been a good year for those of you hoping to upgrade to a new Apple device. The company has pushed up all of its prices in the last few months, and the fact Apple doesn't really do discounts means that your odds of saving money on MacBooks, iPhones and other devices is slim to none.

Fortunately, Prime Day is one of the few times you can find some actual savings on Apple products, including the MacBook Air. Amazon has knocked the MacBook Air 13-inch with M5 chip down to $1,099, while the MacBook Air 15-inch with M5 chip is now $1,299 — which is a $200 saving on both models.

It's worth noting that these discounts bring both machines back to their pre-price hike prices. So you're not actually saving money compared to if you'd bought both laptops at launch. But since prices won't be permanently getting cut in the near future, this is a deal you can't afford to miss.

Apple MacBook Air M5 (13-inch): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Bring Apple's best MacBook back down to its pre-price-hike cost, with $200 off the MSRP. Complete with 16GB of RAM, a 512SSD, 12MP Center Stage camera and all the AI Apple has to offer, this is the best time to pick up a new MacBook Air if you haven't already.

Apple MacBook Air M5 (15-inch): was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon Save $200 on the larger MacBook Air M5, which has the benefit of a much larger display for you to enjoy. It has the same good battery life and performance as the 13-inch model, but if you need that screen space, the extra $200 is well worth it.

The MacBook Air 13-inch is our pick for the best MacBook money can buy, on account of its lightweight durable design, the speedy performance from the M5 chip, the vivid display and the excellent battery life. This MacBook can last 15 hours and 28 minutes according to our testing, which is longevity a lot of laptops can only dream of.

On top of that, Apple has included the usual svelte design we've seen on recent MacBook Airs. That includes MagSafe charging, two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It's not ideal if you like having a lot of ports on your laptop, but if you can handle using USB-C adapters for extra functions, then it's not the end of the world.

The MacBook Air 15-inch is much the same, but with a larger display. Battery life and performance are similar to the 13-inch model, and the design is almost identical. It's just a bigger machine, with more display space for you to work with. Though that does come with the downside of being $200 more than the 13-inch model.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

These specific models offer 16GB of unified memory, a 512GB SSD, a 12MP Center Stage camera (with a display notch), Touch ID, Wi-Fi 7 support, and all the best features you'll find from Apple Intelligence and macOS 27 (aka Golden Gate). Color options include Silver, Sky Blue,. Midnight (black) and Starlight (metallic cream).

Additional storage and memory is available, but you'll obviously have to pay more for the privilege. $300 more for an upgraded 1TB of storage space, or $500 more for a 1TB SSD and 25GB of RAM.

Shop more deals

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.