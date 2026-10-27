Cancel your iPhone Duo pre-order: Here's why I think the iPad mini 8 and iPhone 18 Pro combo is cheaper and better

So Apple just dropped the highly anticipated OLED iPad mini 8 to kick off its “Pro and Tell” week, and on paper, it’s a $699 powerhouse that you best believe I’m pre-ordering.

But look closer, and you may see that the tablet’s surprise arrival just created a massive problem for Cupertino’s most hyped product of the year. Because in my opinion, Apple essentially just nerfed the iPhone Duo.

For the past few weeks, the tech world has been obsessed with the new foldable, and it’s a great piece of hardware for sure. But let me explain why pairing a standard iPhone 18 Pro with the new iPad mini 8 isn’t just a better big-screen experience — it’s actually cheaper, stronger and infinitely more reliable.

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Here’s the math

So, my first reason is cutting straight to the numbers. Apple’s leap into the foldable market is expensive. You are paying at least $2,000 for the privilege of a folding screen.

But what happens when you unbundle that experience?

iPhone 18 Pro: $1,199

$1,199 iPad mini 8: $699

$699 Total: $1,898

Don’t get me wrong — that's still a hefty chunk of change. But for significantly less than a Duo, you can have a flagship iPhone with a better camera (and better battery life), and a dedicated 8.5-inch OLED tablet.

You get the same expansive inky-black OLED canvas for reading, gaming and watching movies, but you keep over $100 in your pocket. Apple has inadvertently priced its own foldable out of the market for anyone willing to carry a small bag.

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The durability trap

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Now, if you’ve been anywhere on the internet recently, you’ve seen that iPhone Duo screens are cracking. iFixit did a teardown and noted a potential hinge design flaw that could be causing it.

Make no mistake: IP68 resistance rating aside, foldables are incredibly fragile pieces of tech with moving mechanical hinges. Even if it's a small percentage, the risk of damage does go up.

Now look at the iPad mini 8. The speaker grilles are eliminated in favor of what the company’s calling an Acoustic Display — speakers behind the screen. And there’s no folding mechanism here. It’s a solid slab of aluminum and rigid glass (with no crease to be found).

Why spend two grand on a fragile folding screen when you can buy a sealed OLED tablet that you can casually toss into a backpack (or big pocket) without a second thought?

No spec compromises

Usually, separating your devices means you are sacrificing power on the tablet side. Not this time.

The iPad mini 8 skipped several generations of silicon to pack the 2nm A20 Pro chip you’ll find in the Duo and 18 Pro. And while nothing about RAM has been formally announced yet, I’m guessing it’ll sport the same 8-12GB of memory (maybe 8GB on that base model, but again, not confirmed).

It also features the new N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Thread, and the C2 chip for a beastly 5G modem.

You aren’t getting a watered-down companion device; you’re getting a tablet that’s just as powerful as the Duo with a massive battery. Plus, that iPhone 18 Pro has a much better camera system to boot.

My verdict

I don’t want this to feel like a dunk on the iPhone Duo. It is a fundamentally great foldable, and if you’re in that crowd that loves the versatility, you’ll love it.

But look past the shiny status symbol — to me, the iPad mini 8 just proved foldables are a bad investment for most of us.

If you want the ultimate mobile setup, the play is obvious. Cancel your iPhone Duo pre-order. Pick up a standard iPhone 18 Pro for daily comms and photography, and spend the rest on an OLED iPad mini 8 for bigger-screen consumption and gaming.

You’ll save money, get a larger OLED screen and most importantly, you won’t wake up in a cold sweat worrying that a grain of sand just destroyed your $2,000 phone.

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