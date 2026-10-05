Apple's iPad 11 is the tablet I'd recommend to most people, and its price just dropped $50 in Amazon's Prime Day sale

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The iPhone Duo has been getting a lot of attention thanks to its hybrid design, offering an iPhone and iPad-like experience in a single device. But as exciting as that may be, the $2,000 price tag is more than a lot of us can justify. Which is why Prime Day iPad deals are worth checking out.

If you want to save the most money and still get the iPad experience for the times you need it, this deal on Apple's iPad 11-inch option is worth considering. Amazon has dropped the price of the entry-level iPad down to $399, which is $50 off the normal price.

This deal doesn't bring the iPad 11-inch down to its pre-price hike cost of $349. But considering major discounts on Apple products are rare, and the price isn't going to come down in the near future, this deal is worth taking advantage of.

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Apple iPad 11 The iPad 11 is now $50 off at Amazon, and makes Apple's cheapest iPad even cheaper. It doesn't quite cancel out the recent price hikes, and this device is more expensive than it was 6 months ago, but it's still the most cost-effective way to get the Apple tablet experience.

Obviously picking up the cheapest iPad Apple offers means you're not going to get the same premium experience you would with an iPhone Duo — or even an iPad Air. For starters, this is a Wi-Fi-only model, and adding cellular support is going to cost you another $150.

On top of that, it misses out on the anti-reflective matte display that Apple utilizes on its foldable. I can speak from experience that the entry-level iPad's glossy Liquid Retina display is incredibly reflective — and that can cause problems at certain angles or in bright conditions. The A16 Bionic chipset isn't as powerful as the A20 Pro, and there's only a single main camera to work with.

None of that means the iPad 11-inch is a bad device. You get a large 11-inch display to do all those tablet-y things an iPad is good for. Whether that's reading, streaming, drawing, writing or something else entirely. You'll need an Apple Pencil USB-C for the latter two, and that costs extra, but I find it so useful that I wouldn't be without a stylus regardless of which tablet I own.

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon Pair your iPad 11 with a stylus to get the most out of it. Apple Pencil (USB-C) is pretty basic, but it will offers pixel-perfect precision, a natural way to write and draw, as well as built-in magnets to attach to your iPad.

Plus our custom battery life testing found the iPad 11 lasted 11 hours and 25 minutes on a single charge. That's almost an hour longer than the iPad mini 7, though it isn't quite as much as the iPad Pro M4's 13 hours and 13 minutes.

If you're looking for a simple iPad experience, without the high price tag of other Apple tablets (and the iPhone Duo) command, then the iPad 11-inch is an ideal choice for you.

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